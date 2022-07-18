Technology News
ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range, 50km per Hour Top Speed Launched: All Details

ENGWE X26 has launched with a price tag of $2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,15,900) via Indiegogo.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 July 2022 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: ENGWE

ENGWE X26 (pirctured) features cruise control and Shimano 8-speed gears

  • ENGWE X26 features an LCD display mounted on the handle bar
  • The electric motor of the ENGWE X26 produces 750W sustained power
  • It is available for shipping to the US, UK, and EU only

ENGWE X26 electric bicycle has launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The all-terrain e-bicycle has been built to withstand all areas and conditions. The specifications of the e-bicycle have also been revealed via the company website. The electric motor of the bicycle produces 1,000W of peak power and 750W of sustained power with a top speed of 31 miles per hour (roughly 50km per hour). The e-bicycle also features a maximum range of 57.7 miles (roughly 93km). The all-terrain e-bicycle gets a triple suspension system and 26x4-inch fat tyres.

ENGWE X26 price, availability

ENGWE X26 has been launched with a price tag of $2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,15,900), as per the Indiegogo website. Super Early Bird customers can get their hands of the e-bike for $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,27,900). The e-bicycle is only available for shipping to the US, UK, and the European Union. ENGWE expects to ship the bicycle in October 2022. Orders placed before July 15 are part of the first batch of the e-bicycle, whereas, orders placed post July 15 will be part of the second batch.

ENGWE X26 specifications

ENGWE X26 specifications and features have also been revealed on the company website. The electric motor of the ENGWE X26 produces peak power of 1,000W and sustained power of 750W. It can achieve a top speed of 31 miles per hour (roughly 50km per hour) and gets a maximum range of 57.7 miles (roughly 93km) on a single charge. The company claims that the battery can charge in up to 7 hours. The bicycle can accelerate to speed of up to 50km per hour in 46 seconds, according to the company.

As previously mentioned, the X26 is an all-terrain e-bicycle. It gets a triple suspension system and 26x4-inch fat tyres. The new ENGWE X26 e-bicycle also comes with the cruise control feature and Shimano 8-speed gears. It features a foldable design for portability. There are three riding modes — Pedal, Pure Electric, and Hybrid. It features hydraulic disc brakes, a large LCD display mounted on the handle bar, and an aluminium frame. ENGWE X26 has a maximum climbing angle of 30 degrees. It weighs 41kg, according to the company.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: ENGWE, ENGWE X26, ENGWE X26 price, ENGWE X26 specifications
