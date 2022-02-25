Technology News
loading

Elon Musk, Brother Kimbal Face US SEC Probes Over Tesla Share Sales: Report

The potential probe would escalate Musk's battle with regulators as they scrutinise his social media posts and Tesla's treatment of workers.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2022 13:58 IST
Elon Musk, Brother Kimbal Face US SEC Probes Over Tesla Share Sales: Report

The SEC issued a subpoena on November 16 seeking information related to some financial data

Highlights
  • Investigation against Elon Musk and Kimbal Musk reportedly began in 2021
  • Kimbal Musk sold shares of Tesla last year
  • Musk recently, accused the SEC of harassing him and Tesla

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk "violated insider trading rules", the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the investigation began last year after Kimbal sold shares of the electric carmaker valued at $108 million (roughly Rs. 814.28 crore), a day before Musk polled Twitter users asking whether he should offload 10 percent of his stake in Tesla.

Kimbal Musk did not know about the Twitter poll ahead of it, Elon Musk told the Financial Times in an email, adding that his lawyers were "aware" of the poll.

An earlier settlement with the SEC required his public statements about the company's finances and other topics to be vetted by its legal counsel. The SEC issued a subpoena on November 16, ten days after Musk's poll, seeking information related to some financial data.

The potential probe would escalate Musk's battle with regulators as they scrutinise his social media posts and Tesla's treatment of workers, including accusations of discrimination.

Last week, Musk accused the SEC of harassing him and Tesla with an "endless" and "unrelenting" investigation to punish him for being an outspoken critic of the government.

Elon Musk's share sales in November were automatically executed according to a trading plan he had created on September 14, showed a filing disclosing share sales, including stock options that were supposed to expire in 2022.

Tesla's stock has fallen about 33 percent since Musk began selling billions of dollars worth of shares on November 8, few days after the poll where 58 percent of voters asked him to sell.

Tesla and Kimbal Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, US Securities and Exchange Commission
Honda Cars Face Probe in US Over Unexpected Automatic Braking
Samsung Galaxy A03 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk, Brother Kimbal Face US SEC Probes Over Tesla Share Sales: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Impressions: All About Performance?
  3. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  4. Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With New 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut
  5. PS Plus March 2022 Free Games Revealed: Check Full List
  6. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Launched
  7. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue to Soon Be Fixed
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Poland Sees More Cyberattacks on Government Servers, Official Says
  2. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Crypto Playing Key Enabler for Both War-Hit Economies
  3. Apple Adds Dutch Voice Recognition Support for Siri in HomePod 15.4 Beta
  4. Asus 8z Launch in India Set for February 28, Sweat-Resistant Feature Teased
  5. Apple-Authorised Technicians Might Soon Be Able to Repair Face ID Without Replacing Entire iPhone
  6. Is Bitcoin Legal in India or Not? Supreme Court Asks Centre
  7. Alibaba Reports Slowest Revenue Growth Since Going Public as Competition Bites
  8. India Recorded 1 Billion Active Mobile Subscribers in December, Airtel Saw Most Active Users: TRAI
  9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week at MWC 2022: Report
  10. WhatsApp Testing New 'Search Message' Shortcut Option in Redesigned Contact Info Page for Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.