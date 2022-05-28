Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says No Plant in India Until Tesla Allowed to Sell, Service Imported Cars

The standstill between India and Tesla in regard to setting up the manufacturing plant in the country continues.

By ANI | Updated: 28 May 2022 13:49 IST
Elon Musk Says No Plant in India Until Tesla Allowed to Sell, Service Imported Cars

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk said that Tesla continues to face "a lot of challenges" with the government

Highlights
  • Elon Musk wants permission to sell and service imported cars in India
  • Tesla has expressed concerns on "high duties" in the country
  • The government says Tesla is welcome to manufacture EVs in India

Hinting that Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in India the carmaker's chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk said on Friday tweeted that until the company is first allowed to sell and service imported cars in the country there will be no setting up of the bases.
Responding to an individual on Twitter, who questioned Musk vis-a-vis Tesla's plans to put up a manufacturing plant in India, the billionaire responded, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars."

These comments suggest that the standstill between the government and Tesla in regard to setting up the manufacturing plant in the country continues.

Earlier in April, highlighting the conducive environment for automobile manufacturing in India, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Elon Musk is welcome to manufacture e-vehicles in India, but in case the Tesla owner desires to build in China and sell here, it cannot be a "good proposition".

Gadkari made the remarks while speaking at a private event in Delhi answering a question on Tesla's concerns on "high duties" in India.

"It is a very easy alternative; if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost," Gadkari said.

Inviting Tesla to start manufacturing in India, the Union Minister highlighted that India is a huge market, and infrastructure like ports are available to enable exports.

"He is welcome in India. We don't have any problem, but, suppose, he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari said.

Citing the tremendous growth in the e-vehicles sector in India over the last few years, Gadkari further said that "my suggestion to Elon Musk is, in India, he will get a good market and Indian market is very huge. It is a win-win situation for both."

He added that India has all the quality vendors and automobile spare parts that are available in China and that "it can be easier for him to make here in India and sell in India. He will get good profits from that, and good economics is there. I will request him to come to India and start manufacturing here."

Echoing similar sentiments, the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar earlier in February told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour that there cannot be a situation where the market is in India but jobs are created in China.

In 2020, Musk announced plans to open the production of Tesla electric vehicles in India. A subsidiary of Tesla, India Motors and Energy Private Limited was established in Bengaluru in southwest India. Musk said he was ready to build a Tesla factory in India if the country reduces the cost of importing electric vehicles.

Elon Musk, an American entrepreneur and the founder of Tesla, said that the electric vehicle company continues to face "a lot of challenges" with the government regarding the setting up of car production in India.

Earlier in January, a Twitter user posted a tweet asking Musk whether there was any further update on Tesla's manufacturing launch in India and saying the vehicles "deserve to be in every corner of the world."

"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government, " Musk answered on Twitter.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Nitin Gadkari, Electric Vehicles, EVs, EV
Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says No Plant in India Until Tesla Allowed to Sell, Service Imported Cars
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  2. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  7. iQoo 10 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped to Debut in Q3 2022
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 11 5G India Launch in June, Specifications to Include Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  2. Water On Moon May Have Come From Ancient Volcanic Eruptions: Study
  3. IISc Says Team Has Developed Enhanced Data Encryption, Security Device
  4. Consumer Affairs Ministry Says Will Develop Framework to Protect Online Consumers From Fake Reviews
  5. Google, Big Tech Say New Cyber Security Rule to Make Doing Business in India Tougher
  6. Elon Musk Says No Plant in India Until Tesla Allowed to Sell, Service Imported Cars
  7. Siberian Tundra Could Virtually Disappear Due To Rising Global Temperatures, Says Study
  8. Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe
  9. Tether Expands Into Latin America With Peso-Pegged Stablecoin Launch
  10. SpiceJet Says Q4 2021 Earnings Delayed Due to Ransomware Attack on IT Systems
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.