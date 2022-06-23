Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says Tesla Losing Billion of Dollars at Texas and Berlin Units, Blames Chip Shortage

Elon Musk said Tesla's Texas factory produces a tiny number of cars because of challenges in boosting production of its new 4680 batteries.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 June 2022 03:57 IST
Elon Musk Says Tesla Losing Billion of Dollars at Texas and Berlin Units, Blames Chip Shortage

Photo Credit: Twitter / Tesla

Tesla earlier this year started production at the factories in Berlin and Texas

Tesla's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues, Chief Executive Elon Musk said recently.

"Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. Okay? It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire," Musk said in an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, an official Tesla recognised club, in Austin, Texas, on May 31.

The club divided its interview with Musk into three parts, the last of which was released on Wednesday.

Musk said Tesla's Texas factory produces a "tiny" number of cars because of challenges in boosting production of its new "4680" batteries and as tools to make its conventional 2170 batteries are "stuck in port in China."

The Shanghai COVID shutdowns in China "were very, very difficult," he said. The shutdown affected car production not only at Tesla's Shanghai factory, but also at its California plant, which uses some vehicle parts made in China.

"The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain interruptions, one thing after another, and we're not out of it yet," Musk said.

Tesla's overwhelming concern, he said, is "How do we keep the factories operating so we can pay people and not go bankrupt?"

Musk said earlier this week that a 10 percent cut in salaried staff at Tesla will happen over three months. The world's richest man also said the US recession was more likely than not.

Tesla earlier this year started production at the factories in Berlin and Texas, both of which are critical to the growth ambitions of the top electric car maker.

Musk said he expected Tesla would start production of its Cybertruck electric pickup trucks, which has been delayed, in mid-2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, musk, Elon Musk
Amazon Working on Feature to Enable Alexa to Mimic Any Voice, Confirms Senior Vice President

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Tesla Losing Billion of Dollars at Texas and Berlin Units, Blames Chip Shortage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  3. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  4. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  5. How to Download YouTube Videos for Offline Viewing
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  9. Vivo T1 5G Review: Everything Comes at a Cost
  10. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Tesla Losing Billion of Dollars at Texas and Berlin Units, Blames Chip Shortage
  2. Amazon Working on Feature to Enable Alexa to Mimic Any Voice, Confirms Senior Vice President
  3. I-T Department Notifies TDS Disclosure Requirements for Cryptos, Virtual Digital Assets
  4. Nothing Phone 1 To Get Glyph Interface; Will Reportedly Not Launch in US, Canada
  5. ISRO's PSLV-C53 to Launch 3 Singapore Satellites on June 30 From Sriharikota
  6. Tesla Reportedly Plans 2-Week Suspension for Most Production At Shanghai for Upgrade
  7. Huawei Loses Appeal on Swedish Government's 5G Rollout Ban in Local Court
  8. Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Televisions, Appliances
  9. Shopify Collaborates With Twitter to Help Merchants With Online Sale, Unveils 100 New Tools
  10. Google May Face Second Turnover Fine in Russia Over Banned Content, Warns Russian Regulator
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.