Musk Says Tesla's Total Headcount Will Increase, Salaried Staff Numbers to Remain Flat

Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat, says Musk in a tweet.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 June 2022 13:55 IST
Tesla and its subsidiaries had almost 100,000 employees at the end of 2021

  • Elon Musk last week asked Tesla employees to return to the office
  • Last week, Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy
  • Tesla's AI day has been pushed to September 30

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday that the electric vehicle maker's total headcount will increase over the next 12 months, but the number of salaried staff should be little changed, backtracking from an email just two days ago saying that job cuts of 10 percent were needed.

"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Musk in an email to Tesla executives on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters on Friday, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the US economy and needed to cut jobs by about 10 percent.

In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10 percent, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." But "hourly headcount will increase," he said.

Tesla's shares sank 9.2 percent on Friday on the news.

According to a Tesla US regulatory filing, the company and its subsidiaries had almost 100,000 employees at the end of 2021.

Ahead of his emails on staffing levels, Musk on Wednesday in an email to Tesla employees issued an ultimatum to return to the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week. Failure to do so would be taken as a resignation, he wrote.

Musk on Thursday said Tesla's AI day has been pushed to September 30, and said a prototype of Optimus, a humanoid robot that is a company priority, could be ready by then and could be launched next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Moto G GO Render Leaked Online, Suggests Dual Rear Camera Setup, Fingerprint Scanner
India to Bring Laws on Crypto Taxations, RBI Deputy Raises CBDC-Related Concerns Before IMF

