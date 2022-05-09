Technology News
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Asks Elon Musk to Invest in Making Tesla Cars in India

Poonawalla said that this would be the best investment Elon Musk ever makes.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 May 2022 10:43 IST
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Asks Elon Musk to Invest in Making Tesla Cars in India

Elon Musk previously complained of high import duties in India

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has experessed interest in launching Tesla's vehicles in India
  • India imposes 100 percent import duty on fully imported cars
  • Elon Musk has been urged by the government to manufacture in India

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday wooed Elon Musk to invest in India to manufacture Tesla electric cars, saying it will be the best investment he would have ever made. Musk, who has made a successful $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,40,400 crore) acquisition bid for Twitter, had in the past asked the government to reduce import duties to sell Tesla electric cars but the government has insisted on local manufacturing.

In a post on Twitter, tagging Musk, Poonawalla said, "... just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars." He further said, "I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make." Last month, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said if Tesla was ready to manufacture its electric vehicles in India then there was 'no problem' but the company must not import cars from China.

In August last year, Musk had said that American electric vehicle maker Tesla may set up manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country.

He had said Tesla wanted to launch its vehicles in India "but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!" Currently, India imposes 100 percent import duty on fully imported cars with CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value more than $40,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) and 60 percent on those costing less than the amount.

