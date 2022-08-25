Technology News
Elon Musk Asks Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Tester to Stop Complaining About Bugs

Elon Musk asked the user not to complain about bugs as they had asked to be included in early beta releases.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2022 02:15 IST
Elon Musk Asks Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Tester to Stop Complaining About Bugs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk refused to apologise to the user on Twitter

  • A Tesla owner complained of bugs with Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature
  • Elon Musk asked the user to stop complaining about a beta version
  • Tesla will hike the price of Full-Self Driving from September

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday asked a Tesla owner not to complain about an assisted driving feature that the electric vehicle manufacturer is expected to launch as a paid service in the future. The customer had claimed that the company's Full Self-Driving feature still required intervention, while Musk stated that the version of the company's Full Self-Driving system being used by the customer was an early beta release, which they had requested to use, ahead of the release of the feature  

On Wednesday, Musk replied to a tweet by Tesla owner James Locke highlighting issues with the company's Full-Self Driving beta. "Unfortunately I have to say I'm still having to intervene to correct #FSDBeta 10.69 in my area. Still lots of work to go," the user said on Twitter, prompting a response from the Tesla CEO, asking them not to complain about the feature which is in beta testing. 

"10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain," Musk responded to the user on Twitter, who claims they have already spent a total of $32,000 (roughly Rs. 25,52,800) to use the feature.

Another user asked Musk to apologise to the user, but he refused, stating that the user had contacted him directly, asking to be included in the "early" beta, which was comprised of a thousand cars, mostly Tesla employees. "Early beta explicitly has issues or it would be rolled out widely, so publicly criticizing something he had asked for is wrong," Musk said. 

Tesla recently announced that it would hike the price of its Full Self-Driving to $15,000 (roughly Rs. 11,96,600), while customers would be able to purchase the feature for $12,000 (roughly Rs. 9,57,300) until September 5. It was first introduced at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,39,300) which means its price has now risen to five times its original price. 

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
