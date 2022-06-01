Technology News
Elon Musk Reportedly Warns Tesla Executives to Return to Office or Leave Company

Tesla joins a wave of companies mandating a return to office for employees.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:32 IST
Elon Musk Reportedly Warns Tesla Executives to Return to Office or Leave Company

Photo Credit: Reuters

Companies introduced remote working due to the spread of COVID-19

Highlights
  • Some big employers embraced voluntary work-from-home policies permanently
  • Many tech giants are preparing for employees to return to the office
  • Elon Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter recently

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to office or leave the company, according to a memo sent to staff that has been circulating on social media.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the memo. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. Musk could not be reached for comment.

In response to the memo that was tweeted from an unverified account, the billionaire, who has proposed to take Twitter private in a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore) deal, said, "They should pretend to work somewhere else."

Musk would "review and approve" any cases where they could not meet the minimum, according to the memo.

Tesla joins a wave of companies mandating a return to office for employees. While some big employers have embraced voluntary work-from-home policies permanently, others including Alphabet's Google are betting that it is best to push in-person interactions among colleagues.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted in March that Twitter offices would be reopening but employees could still work from home if they wanted to.

"Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever," Agrawal said in a tweet dated March 3.

Meanwhile, Facebook-owner Meta announced in April that employees are no longer required to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said. The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

