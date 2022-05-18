Technology News
Tesla to Host Artificial Intelligence Day on August 19 to Recruit New Talent, Says Musk

Musk says the purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.

18 May 2022
Tesla is developing software for its cars to drive without human intervention

Highlights
  • Tesla's FSD system currently requires human monitoring
  • The company held its first AI day in August last year
  • The company held a Battery Day in September 2020

Tesla top boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker will host its second artificial intelligence day on August 19, with the company likely to expand on plans to fine-tune its self-driving technology.

"The purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla," the billionaire said in a tweet.

The use of AI in self-driven cars has stirred up debate around safety issues, but Musk has often contended that such vehicles are far safer than those driven by humans.

Tesla is developing software for its cars to drive without human intervention or oversight, but its full self-driving (FSD) system currently requires human monitoring and is not intended to work without a driver behind the wheel.

The company held its first AI day in August last year and a Battery Day in September 2020, where it talked about the future of battery technology.

"Tesla AI Day #2 on Aug 19. So many cool updates!," Musk said in a tweet.

Investors and analysts closely watch tech-focused events where companies dive deeper into their projects and usually provide concrete updates on targets and timelines of rollouts.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla AI Day, Elon Musk
