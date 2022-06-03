Technology News
Elon Musk Informs Tesla's AI Day Pushed to September 30 as Company Is Working to Prepare Optimus Prototype

This is Tesla's second AI Day, the first happened on August 19 last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2022 10:04 IST
Elon Musk Informs Tesla’s AI Day Pushed to September 30 as Company Is Working to Prepare Optimus Prototype

Musk also said that the purpose of the AI day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla

  • Tesla is developing software for its cars to drive
  • The company held its first AI day in August last year
  • This is Tesla's second AI (artifical intelligence) Day

Electric vehicle major Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla's AI Day has now been pushed to Sept. 30.

"Tesla AI Day pushed to September 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of August 19.

Optimus is a humanoid robot that Tesla is working on priority. Musk has previously said that it could be launched next year.

"Optimus could eventually address global shortages of labor, and in the short term might be able to carry items around a factory," Musk had said in January.

This is Tesla's second AI (artifical intelligence) Day, the first happened on August 19, 2021.

Musk, in one of his tweets in May, also said that the purpose of the AI day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.

The use of AI in self-driven cars has stirred up debate around safety issues, but Musk has often contended that such vehicles are far safer than those driven by humans.

Tesla is developing software for its cars to drive without human intervention or oversight, but its full self-driving (FSD) system currently requires human monitoring and is not intended to work without a driver behind the wheel.

The company held its first AI day in August last year and a Battery Day in September 2020, where it talked about the future of battery technology.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

