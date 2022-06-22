Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Predicts 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession

Elon Musk said Tesla's job cuts would apply only to salaried workers, meaning a 3.5 percent reduction in total headcount.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2022 00:42 IST
Elon Musk Predicts 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk made recent announcements at the Qatar Economic Forum

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said a 10 percent cut in salaried staff at the electric car maker will happen over three months, as the world's richest man predicted a US recession was more likely than not.

His remarks were his most detailed explanation of job cut plans and his first in-person appearance since Reuters reported at the start of this month that the company needed to cut staff by about 10 percent and was pausing hiring worldwide.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg, Musk said the cuts would apply only to salaried workers, meaning a 3.5 percent reduction in total headcount, changes he described as "not super material".

But he expressed concern about the prospect of a US recession. "It's not a certainty, but it appears more likely than not," he said.

Musk's outlook echoes comments from executives, including JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs President John Waldron. A "hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way," Dimon said early this month.

Whether the United States will go into recession has been a growing concern for chief executives, the Federal Reserve, and the Biden administration.

US President Joe Biden reiterated on Monday that he felt a US recession was not inevitable, even as the world's largest economy struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years.

Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers told NBC News on Sunday he expected a recession.

In an email on June 2, seen by Reuters, Musk told Tesla executives he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff by about 10 percent and "pause all hiring worldwide".

He said on Tuesday that Tesla expected to increase the number of workers paid by the hour as opposed to on fixed salaries.

He also said he was sticking with digital currency and intended to personally support dogecoin.

Digital currency has been extremely volatile this year, but bitcoin surged following Tesla's announcement in February last year that it had bought $1.5 billion (nearly Rs. 11,700 crore) of the currency and for a short time accepted it as payment for vehicles.

'VERY SIGNIFICANT MATTER' UNRESOLVED ON TWITTER DEAL

Elon Musk also spoke about his bid to buy Twitter, which Forbes magazine reported early this month he had agreed to buy for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,43,500 crore).

Musk said there were unresolved issues, including the debt portion of the deal and the number of spam users.

"We're still awaiting resolution on that matter, and that is a very significant matter," he said, reiterating doubts over Twitter's claims that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of its monetisable daily active users.

"And then of course, there's the question of, will the, the debt portion of the round come together? And then will the shareholders vote in favour?"

Musk said he would like to get 80 percent of North America and half the world on Twitter.

"My aspiration for Twitter is to be as inclusive as possible," he said.

The most important thing was to take the company in the right direction, as at his private rocket company SpaceX and Tesla, he said. "Whether I am CEO is much less important than my ability to drive the product in the right direction," he said.

 

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, layoffs
New Xiaomi Smartwatch Tipped to Launch Without eSIM Support, Spotted on China 3C Website: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk Predicts 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. All You Need to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Allegedly Bags TUV SUD Certification Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  8. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  9. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Prices, Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 23 Launch
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Predicts 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession
  2. New Xiaomi Smartwatch Tipped to Launch Without eSIM Support, Spotted on China 3C Website: Report
  3. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board
  4. Chris Evans Says Would Love to Return for MCU’s Fantastic Four as Human Torch
  5. Teenage Pulsar Reveals Itself to Astronomers, Possibly the Strongest Ever to Be Identified
  6. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls, 9-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TRON's USDD Stablecoin Continues to Remain De-Pegged From the US Dollar
  8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell With 7-Day Battery Life, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Prices, Specifications Surface on Polish Website Ahead of June 23 Launch
  10. Redmi K50i 5G Specifications Tipped, India Launch Said to Be Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.