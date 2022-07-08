Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Said to Admit Tesla’s Mistake to Car Crash Victim’s Father

Elon Musk said to accept that Tesla technicians shouldn’t have removed the speed limiter without the father’s authorisation.

By Malathi Nayak, Bloomberg | Updated: 8 July 2022 18:36 IST
Elon Musk Said to Admit Tesla’s Mistake to Car Crash Victim’s Father

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla technicians shouldn’t have removed the speed limiter, according to the lawyer

Highlights
  • Musk said, Well, I guess we shouldn’t have taken the limiter off
  • James Riley was the registered owner of the car
  • Miner said failure to communicate with the parents made the difference

Elon Musk told the father of a teenager who died in a Tesla Model S crash that the carmaker made a mistake in removing a speed limiter from the vehicle without the father's permission, a lawyer for the family said in court.

Curtis Miner, the attorney, told a jury Thursday that the billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. made a “critical confession” when James Riley asked him in a May 2018 phone conversation how a device that was supposed to prevent the vehicle from going faster than 85 miles per hour (roughly 137km per hour) was removed before 18-year-old Barrett Riley veered off a Florida road at 116 miles per hour (roughly 186km per hour) and hit a wall.

After confirming that James Riley, through his company, was the registered owner of the car, Musk said Tesla technicians shouldn't have removed the speed limiter without his authorisation, according to the lawyer's account of the phone call.

“Well, I guess we shouldn't have taken the limiter off,” Riley recalled Musk saying when he took the witness stand to testify against Tesla. Riley said the CEO told him that Tesla would review its policies.

In his opening argument at a trial that's scheduled to run through next week in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Miner said the company's failure to communicate with Barrett's parents made all the difference.

“If Tesla had taken the most simplest steps to tell Jim and Jenny Riley what they'd done,” this accident wouldn't have happened, he said.

The negligence case is the first for the world's most valuable automaker over a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles. The electric car-maker faces a flurry of lawsuits over accidents blamed on its Autopilot driver-assistance feature that have also drawn increasing scrutiny from safety regulators.

Tesla's attorney presented a very different narrative to the six-person jury.

“A speed limiter is not a safety device,” Vince Galvin said. “Is it all right if they crash at 85 mph instead of 116 mph?”

Tesla has said that Barrett Riley went in person to the Tesla facility where the Model S was being serviced and “tricked” its staff into removing the speed limiter.

“Tesla is not in a position to police the Rileys' children,” Galvin said.

Galvin disputed what happened on the phone call between Musk and Riley. Musk isn't a witness in the case.

“If Musk told him they something did something wrong,” Riley would have told the National Transportation Safety Board that during the agency's investigation of the accident, but he “disclosed nothing,” the lawyer said.

Galvin said Barrett was known among friends and family for driving “recklessly” and “dangerously.” His mother urged his friends to stop him from speeding, saying she was worried for their safety, the lawyer said.

“The Rileys negligently entrusted their vehicle to Barrett because they knew and should have known he had driving issues,” Galvin said.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Elon Musk, Tesla
Oppo A97 5G Renders Surface Online, Tip Colour Options, Design Shown From All Angles
ZTE Blade V40 Pro With 6.67-inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Elon Musk Said to Admit Tesla’s Mistake to Car Crash Victim’s Father
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Debut in India Later This Month
  3. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  4. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  5. Nokia G21 Review: Android One, Anyone?
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  8. Redmi K50i 5G Outscores iPhone 13, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Suggests
  9. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Launch Teased; Full Specifications, Pricing Surfaces Again
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Supermassive Black Holes Formed in Rare Regions of Gas Behind the Earliest Quasars: Study
  2. Xiaomi 12 Lite to Come in at Least Four Colour Variants Including Pink, Purple: Details
  3. Security Expert Reveals He Broke Into Datacenter via "Piss Corridor"
  4. US President Joe Biden to Sign Executive Order to Protect Privacy After Abortion Ruling
  5. Scientists Find Out Why Some Distant Planets Have Clouds of Sands in Their Atmosphere
  6. Tata Consultancy Services Reports Revenue Increase of 16.7 Percent YoY to Rs 52,758 Crore
  7. Fire Pods Atlas, Polaris, Rhythm TWS Earbuds From Fire-Boltt Launched in India: All the Details
  8. ZTE Blade V40 Pro With 6.67-inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Elon Musk Said to Admit Tesla’s Mistake to Car Crash Victim’s Father
  10. Oppo A97 5G Renders Surface Online, Tip Colour Options, Design Shown From All Angles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.