UAE-Based Ellysium Automotives Launches Electric Two-Wheeler Brand EVeium in India

Eveium says it is planning to launch three 'Made-in-India' e-scooters within one month

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 22 June 2022 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Electric scooters will be manufactured at proposed Voltly Energy manufacturing facility in Telangana

Highlights
  • Voltly Energy's manufacturing facility will be functional this year
  • It will be manufactured with an investment of Rs. 250 crore
  • Ellysium Automotives earlier promoted One Moto in India

UAE-based META4 Group's auto arm Ellysium Automotives on Wednesday announced the launch of its electric two-wheeler brand EVeium.

The company said it is planning to launch three Made-in-India e-scooters within one month, which will be manufactured at the group's proposed Voltly Energy manufacturing facility in Zahirabad in Telangana at a planned investment of Rs. 250 crore.

Voltly Energy has recently signed an initial pact with the Telangana government to acquire 15-acre land in Zaheerabad to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, which will be functional this year, Ellysium Automotive said in a statement.

Earlier, Ellysium Automotives used to promote the British EV two-wheeler brand One Moto in India.

EVeium will work towards providing users with the finest array of EV offerings including - electric scooters, bicycles and electric bikes, among others, the company said.

"With global fuel price inflation and increased environmental protection awareness, launching our own e-mobility brand EVeium in India is a strategist's dream. We are introducing three electric scooters keeping in mind the country's value positioning and mobility competition," said Aditya Reddy, Vice President for sales and marketing at EVeium.

The company intends to make a complete 'Made-in-India' product, which will help the brand control quality and technology as per the requirements of the Indian customers, he said.

"The brand has plans to invest over Rs. 250 crore to set up the plant, which will be functional by the end of this fiscal year," the company said.

Stating that understanding the current scenario where there have been multiple entrants in the space, the level of localisation is still low, the company said: "To be able to drive the e-mobility mission with the Indian Government Panchamrit vision Ellysium Automotives has launched the 100 per cent Indian electric vehicle venture".

EVeium also said it will be providing its own telematics app, which will provide features such as digi-locker, nearest charging station location and geo-fencing, among others.

"We aim to build quality-driven EVs at affordable rates for Indian customers in accordance with the Fame-II approvals set by the Indian regulatory authority. With a professional and skilled team, we are ready to reform the Indian minds on what riding a safe and confident EV feels like," said Muzammil Riaz, Group CEO, META4.

EVeium said it has already started onboarding dealers and is looking to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of this fiscal as a part of its initial expansion plan. 

