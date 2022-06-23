Technology News
loading

Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners

EVs accounted for less than 8 percent of global sales last year, says AlixPartners.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 June 2022 10:40 IST
Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners

Photo Credit: Reuters

Total vehicle sales in the US are expected to rise to 16 million in 2023

Highlights
  • Automakers may benefit from separating their ICE and EV businesses
  • Raw materials for EVs cost more than twice those for ICEs
  • AlixPartners expect supply constraints continuing into 2024

Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 percent globally by 2028 and 54 percent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.

EVs accounted for less than 8 percnet of global sales last year, and just under 10 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

To support that demand, automakers and suppliers now expect to invest at least $526 billion (roughly 41 lakh crore) on EVs and batteries from 2022 – 2026, the firm said at its annual Global Automotive Outlook briefing. That is more than double the five-year EV investment forecast of $234 billion (roughly 18 lakh crore) from 2020 – 2024.

Those higher investments "have now made EV growth inevitable," according to Mark Wakefield, co-leader of the firm's automotive practice.

The industry still faces economic and supply chain challenges during the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, Wakefield added.

The transition will require "drastic changes to operating models -- not just plants and people, but the whole way of working," he said.

Some companies will benefit from separating their ICE and EV businesses, he added.

Raw materials for EVs also cost more than twice those for ICEs: $8,255 (roughly Rs. 6,43,578) per vehicle vs $3,662 (roughly Rs. 2,86,538) per vehicle, as of May 2022.

The ICE-to-EV transition will cost automakers and suppliers a cumulative $70 billion (roughly 5.5 lakh crore) by 2030, according to Elmar Kades, co-leader of the automotive practice, including bankruptcies and restructuring.

AlixPartners sees supply constraints continuing into 2024, and expects total global vehicle sales to dip to 79 million units this year, before climbing to 95 million in 2024.

In the United States, total vehicle sales are expected to rise to 16 million in 2023 and peak at 17.5 million in 2024 before starting to decline in 2025 – 2026.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AlixPartners, Electric Vehicles
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked
Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Appliances
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Said to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC, ETH Open With Losses Despite Majority Altcoins Seeing Gains, Market Remains Volatile
  2. China Reportedly Launches New Batch of Yaogan-35 Remote Sensing Satellites
  3. Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners
  4. 3D Detailed Picture Of Rare Giant Star Sheds Light On How They Die
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  6. Samsung Australia Fined $9.7 Million By Regulators Over False Water-Resistance Claims on Some Phones
  7. NASA Artemis Concept Awards Announced For Nuclear Power on Moon
  8. Android Auto for Mobile Screens App Being Pulled Down; Replaced by Google Assistant Driving Mode: Report
  9. ISRO's GSAT-24 Successfully Launched On-Board Ariane-v VA257 Flight From French Guiana
  10. Montblanc Summit 3 First Smartwatch After Pixel Watch to Feature Wear OS 3; Will Launch Soon: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.