Technology News
loading

Cost of Electric Vehicles to Be at Par With Petrol-Run Cars in 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari

Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, Gadkari said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 22 March 2022 18:11 IST
Cost of Electric Vehicles to Be at Par With Petrol-Run Cars in 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Fousert

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries were being developed

Highlights
  • Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Li-ion battery prices are coming down
  • The government is also said to be working on new battery technology
  • MPs have been urged to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23, Gadkari emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in Delhi.

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen.

Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, he said.

"I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autorickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs. 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend Rs. 10 (for using)," Gadkari said.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electric Vehicles, EV
Suzuki, SkyDrive Sign Deal to Develop, Market 'Flying Cars'
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Again, May Not Come With a Charger in the Box

Related Stories

Cost of Electric Vehicles to Be at Par With Petrol-Run Cars in 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  3. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  4. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  5. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  9. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  10. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 3 Tipped to Be Discontinued in Q3 2022 With the Release of watchOS 9: Kuo
  2. Apple, WiLAN Sign Patent Licence Agreement Settling Disputes
  3. Okta Authentication Firm Probes Report of Digital Breach
  4. Infinix Hot 11 2022 to Cost Under Rs. 10,000, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  6. MacBook Air With M2 Said to Be Delayed to Second Half of 2022, No New High-End MacBook Pro Likely Until 2023
  7. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Again, May Not Come With a Charger in the Box
  8. Cost of Electric Vehicles to Be at Par With Petrol-Run Cars in 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari
  9. Suzuki, SkyDrive Sign Deal to Develop, Market 'Flying Cars'
  10. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Slams Bored Ape Yacht Club, Compares It With ‘Gambling’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.