Technology News
loading

Electric Vehicle Battery Explodes While Charging in Telangana, No One Injured

Another EV fire incident last month led to the death of an 80-year-old man, while three of his family members suffered burn injuries.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 May 2022 17:57 IST
Electric Vehicle Battery Explodes While Charging in Telangana, No One Injured

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ola Electric

Ola Electric's e-scooters in a parking lot (representative image)

Highlights
  • Some parts of the vehicle were burnt
  • Last month, a 80-year-old man died
  • CFEES had been asked to probe the circumstances

The battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded while it was being charged in Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district here, though no one was injured in the incident, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Ramachandrapur village when the owner of the electric vehicle kept the two-wheeler outside his house for charging when its battery suddenly exploded, they said.

Some parts of the vehicle were burnt following the explosion, police said.

As no one was present at the time of the incident there were no injuries to anyone, police said adding no complaint was received so far.

Last month, a 80-year-old man died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district, police said.

These incidents come to light a few days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged companies to take advance action to recall all defective vehicles, even as he said there is some problem with EV batteries when the temperature rises in the months of March, April and May. The Road Transport and Highways Minister also acknowledged that the country's EV industry has "just started" and emphasised that the government does not want to put up a hurdle.

"But safety is the highest priority for the government and there can be no compromise with human lives," Gadkari said at the Raisina Dialogue.

His comments assume significance against the backdrop of multiple incidents of Electric Vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in deaths and severe injuries to people.

During an interactive session, Gadkari reiterated that companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately.

"In March-April-May, the temperature rises, then there is some problem with the battery (of EVs). I feel that it (electric two-wheelers catching fire) is a problem of (high) temperature," he said.

The road transport and highways minister noted that the government wants to make EVs popular.

"We understand that the EV industry has just started. We don't want to put a hurdle. But safety is the highest priority for the government and there can be no compromise with human lives," Gadkari asserted.

Last week, Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, had said that the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry. The ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Electric car, Electric vehicle, Nitin Gadkari
Microsoft Flight Simulator Free Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Release Date Set for May 25
Researchers Find New Way to Measure Void in Pair of Merging Supermassive Black Holes

Related Stories

Electric Vehicle Battery Explodes While Charging in Telangana, No One Injured
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  5. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  6. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  7. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  8. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  10. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' HX CPUs Launched With up to 16 Cores for Premium Gaming, Workstation Laptops
  2. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
  3. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, 6750 XT, 6650 XT GPUs Announced: Faster Clocks and Memory, Higher TDPs
  4. Asus Vivobook, Zenbook Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Said to Launch in India Soon, Two Variants Expected: Report
  6. Ambrane Wise Eon Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. Nothing Launcher Now Available for Smartphones Running on Android 11, Higher Versions
  8. BSNL Rs. 87 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 14 Days Launched
  9. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  10. EU, US, UK Accuse Russia of Cyberattacks Amid Invasion of Ukraine; Blame It for Deployment of Whispergate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.