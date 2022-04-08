Technology News
Direct Lithium Extraction Technologies Could Boost EV Battery Production

These new technologies only have to prove that they'll work on a larger commercial scale.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2022 17:23 IST
Direct Lithium Extraction Technologies Could Boost EV Battery Production

Lithium is a key raw material used to make EV batteries

Highlights
  • DLE technologies extract the white metal from brine using filters
  • DLE technologies would challenge traditional miners
  • Large water usage by several types of DLE technologies raised eyebrows

Rio Tinto, General Motors and even the US Energy Department are investing heavily in a crop of newer technologies that could revolutionise the way lithium is produced for electric vehicle batteries.

Now those technologies just have to prove they work on a commercial scale.

If they do, miners will be able to boost global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds, which often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

These so-called Direct Lithium Extraction(DLE) technologies extract the white metal from brine using filters, membranes, ceramic beads or other equipment that can typically be housed in a small warehouse. But they often use lots of potable water and electricity, and none have worked at commercial scale.

Global automakers, mining companies, and investors are pouring millions of dollars into DLE companies, betting they can supply the bulk of the lithium needed to power the electric vehicle revolution.

"It's such a game changer. There's huge opportunities," US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told an energy conference last month about DLE.

Granholm's department has given Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathawaya $15 million (roughly Rs. 110) grant to test DLE technology at California's Salton Sea, under which sit large geothermal lithium deposits, and is considering funding other DLE projects.

DLE technologies would challenge traditional miners such as Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer, and prospective miners such as Lithium Americas, ioneer Ltd and Piedmont Lithium.

Albemarle is studying various DLE technologies but its executives have said DLE likely works best when engineered for a specific lithium deposit, which could curb enthusiasm.

Large water usage by several types of DLE technologies has raised eyebrows. The technology General Motors is relying on to supply a "sizeable amount" of its lithium from the Salton Sea region uses 10 tonnes of water for every tonne of lithium produced.

Privately held Lilac Solutions, backed by BMW and Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures, developed that technology and said it could use a desalination plant to filter brackish water to avoid using potable water.

"If needed, we're willing to make those capital investments to ensure we're not jeopardising anyone's freshwater," said Lilac CEO Dave Snydacker. "New technology is absolutely essential for society to obtain the volumes of lithium that are necessary for electric vehicles."

Prominent short seller Hindenburg Research issued a 59-page report in February questioning whether the DLE technology from Standard Lithium even works, despite backing for its Arkansas project from chemical giants Koch Industries and Lanxess.

"DLE is one of those technologies that's been a hope and a prayer, Hail Mary for most, so that's fertile ground for stock promoters," said Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg.

Standard disputed the allegations in the report, which erased more than $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,275 crore) in Standard's market value in one day and stoked fears about the DLE movement. The stock has partially recovered.

'I'm a skeptic'

There are dozens of DLE-focused companies worldwide, some with their own technologies, some with brine-rich acreage and some with both.

"Direct Lithium Extraction is becoming a hot subject," said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive of Schlumberger Inc, which is developing DLE technology with Panasonic. It hopes to supply Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory, but has acknowledged it must find a way to produce the metal without potable water.

US and global ambitions to go green are at stake. At least 70 percent of the US lithium deposits are held in brine reserves, according to the Energy Department. Elsewhere, DLE offers a chance to produce lithium in areas where open-pit mines face strong opposition.

In Germany, Vulcan Energy Resources aims to use DLE the produce the metal for Renault SA and other automakers from Germany's Black Forest.

"As the EV transition accelerates, we can grow with that market," said Horst Kreuter, Vulcan's CEO.

Privately held Luna Lithium plans to use DLE in Nevada, CEO Emily Hersh said. In Utah's Great Salt Lake, Compass Minerals International Inc has been trying to chose a DLE technology for more than a year and hopes to make a decision this summer.

Galvanic Energy aims to sell to sell the 100,000 brine-rich acres it controls in Arkansas if it finds a DLE technology that works.

"These companies promote and talk about what they can do, but I'm a skeptic until proven otherwise," said Brent Wilson, a former Chesapeake Energy Corp geologist who formed Galvanic in 2018.

Rio Tinto Ltd paid $825 million (roughly Rs. 6,260 crore) last December for an Argentina DLE project, which it said "has the potential to significantly increase lithium recoveries as compared to solar evaporation ponds."

Privately held Energy Exploration Technologies, known as EnergyX, has developed a DLE technology that uses membranes to filter lithium, but in some cases, EnergyX's DLE membrane technology may have to be paired with another DLE technology, said CEO Teague Egan.

"Our DLE membrane technology is very good, but DLE doesn't have to mean one technology or another. I think that's what people fail to see," said Egan, who aims to take EnergyX public by mid-2023.

EnergyX recently sent a pilot version of its technology to Bolivia in the hopes of convincing La Paz to chose it to develop the Uyuni salt flat, one of the world's largest lithium deposits.

Lilac, as well as several Chinese and Russian companies, are also competing for the Bolivian project, pointing to the rising global attention paid to the industry.

"DLE is not a magic wand, but it is a very valuable tool in the toolkit," said Luna Lithium's Hersh.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: DLE, Direct Lithium Extraction, EV Battery
iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Direct Lithium Extraction Technologies Could Boost EV Battery Production
  Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
  Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
  Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  Ukraine Crisis: Crypto Wallets Targeted by EU in Latest Round of Russia Sanctions
  Ola S1 Pro Switches on Reverse Mode Automatically, User Complains
  Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls Nearly 128,000 Cars in China Due to Rear Motor Inverter Defect
  Direct Lithium Extraction Technologies Could Boost EV Battery Production
  iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  Amazon Will File Objections to Recent Labor Union Elections in New York
  Realme V23 Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  Activision to Convert Over Thousand Temporary Workers to Full-Time Roles Starting July 1
  Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to Launch Globally on April 12
  Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Leaked on Torrents as Harry Potter Spin-Off Movie Releases in India
