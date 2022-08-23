Technology News
loading

Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says

Electric scooter fires remained one of the top concerns of consumers, according to a survey.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 August 2022 19:22 IST
Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says

Photo Credit: Twitter/Ola Electric

Ola Electric recalled 1,441 electric two-wheeler units earlier this year

Highlights
  • A survey found 32 percent of respondents had safety concerns
  • Only 1 percent of households were keen on buying an electric scooter
  • The percentage of households with safety concerns doubled in five months

Safety concerns related to electric scooters are holding back consumers keen on purchasing electric scooters, according to a recent survey. Only 1 percent of respondents said they were likely to buy an electric scooter in the next six months. Meanwhile, the percentage of households that were concerned about the safety of electric scooters doubled in the last five months. 32 percent of respondents said that were concerned about the safety and performance of the vehicles, which influenced their decision to not purchase an electric scooter.

A survey of 11,136 people by LocalCircles revealed that only 1 percent of respondents were looking to purchase an electric scooter in the next six months. While 32 percent of people polled responded that they were not convinced about the safety and performance of electric scooters, 5 percent said they were keen on buying a scooter but were not convinced about the infrastructure available for e-scooters where they live and work.

The survey also reveals that 31 percent of respondents said that they did not drive scooters, while 5 percent said they were keen to purchase one, but did not have the requisite funds. On the other hand, 9 percent of people polled said they had enough vehicles at home and did not plan on purchasing a two-wheeler.

The concerns around electric two-wheelers reflected in the survey come months after instances of scooters catching fire earlier this year. Companies like Ola Electric, Okinawa, and Pure EV recalled 1,441, 3,215, and 2,000 units of their electric two-wheelers, respectively.

The government also constituted an expert committee to look into the instances of electric scooters catching fire.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electric Scooters, EV Safety, Electric Vehicles, EVs, EV
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max Gaining Ground: Report

Related Stories

Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  3. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A13 5G Price, Availability Confirmed
  7. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  8. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  9. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS
  2. Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Executive Claims: Report
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Visit Canadian Certification Site REL Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Delhi Announces New EV Action Plan, Aims to Install One Public Charging Point for 15 EVs by 2024
  5. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Getting Android 13 Update in India for Limited Users
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max Gaining Ground: Report
  7. Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says
  8. YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
  9. Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  10. Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.