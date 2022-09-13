Technology News
Fire at Electric Bike Showroom in Hyderabad Claims 8 Lives, 7 Injured: Report

The Fire Department is yet to investigate if the reason of fire was short circuit or charging of batteries either in the cellar or on the first floor.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 13 September 2022 18:17 IST
Fire at Electric Bike Showroom in Hyderabad Claims 8 Lives, 7 Injured: Report

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari previously urged companies to take action to recall all defective EVs

Highlights
  • Most of the victims were reported to be asphyxiated
  • In the past, several other e-bike fire incidents have been reported
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial tribute for the families

A fire incident at an electric bike showroom in Hyderabad has resulted in the loss of eight lives, while seven others have received injuries and were rushed to hospitals in the areas, according to a report. While the police is investigating the exact reasons for fire, it is being expected that the incident could be a result of an electric bike issue. If proved right, this will not be an isolated e-bike fire incident in India. In the past, several other similar incidents have been reported, prompting the government to investigate the electric vehicle fire-related events in detail.

The incident took place at an electric bike showroom in Hyderabad, located below Hotel Ruby Pride. According to a PTI report, eight people were killed in the midnight fire incident, while seven others were injured. Most of the victims were reported to be asphyxiated.

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao have announced financial tribute on behalf of the Centre and the state government for the families of the deceased.

The Fire Department is yet to investigate if the fire broke out due to a short circuit or charging of batteries either in the cellar or on the first floor. "The cellar, which usually should be used for parking, obviously they are doing something else. That is a matter of inquiry," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, according to the report.

In the past, several other e-bike fire incidents have been reported and covered. In July, seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra were reported to be destroyed in fire. The incident was the result of overcharging.

Back in April, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged companies to take advance action to recall all defective vehicles, even if there is some problem with EV batteries when the temperature rises in the months of March, April and May.

Apple Suppliers Gearing Up Shipments for New MacBook Pro Laptops: Report

