Technology News
loading

EKA E9 Electronic Bus With 200KW Motor Unveiled in India

EKA E9 offers 17 percent gradeability to tackle any terrain and a regenerative braking system.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 April 2022 18:33 IST
EKA E9 Electronic Bus With 200KW Motor Unveiled in India

Photo Credit: EKA Mobility

EKA E9 is powered by a 200 KW electric motor

Highlights
  • EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries
  • The e-bus was unveiled in the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC)
  • The e-bus is powered by an 200KW electric motor

Commercial electric vehicle maker EKA on Saturday unveiled its first e-bus E9. The e-bus was unveiled by the Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray along with Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the EKA and Pinnacle Industries at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC) on Saturday. EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries.

Organised by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in association with the Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the conclave is an initiative of the Maharashtra Government.

EKA E9 is powered by a 200KW electric motor, offering faster acceleration, more horsepower, greater traction power and along with 17 percent gradeability to tackle any terrain and a regenerative braking system, the company said in a release.

"Electrification of commercial vehicles, public transport, especially the bus sector, is key to India's decarbonisation strategy. Today, we are excited to launch our first electric bus EKA E9, to empower cities to achieve their zero-emissions targets," said Mehta.

Eka buses are designed and optimised to provide the best ride experience and best returns to the customers, he said, adding, "With the new EKA E9, we offer a global platform for clean, efficient, and profitable public transport to meet the rising demand on important markets that are ready for the shift to electromobility." EKA said its first battery-electric bus features a new streamlined vehicle design, maximised power and range and with a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) lower than existing Internal Combustion engine powered buses, the new vehicle promises to deliver sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EKA, Pinnacle Industries, EKA E9
Internet Radio Station Helps Ukrainian Refugees Adapt in Prague
Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench, May Come With Exynos 850 SoC, 4GB RAM

Related Stories

EKA E9 Electronic Bus With 200KW Motor Unveiled in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Compared
  2. Moto G82 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Allegedly Bags TDRA, BIS Certification
  4. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  7. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  10. Google Found to Unfairly Block Rival Payments on India App Store
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench, May Come With Exynos 850 SoC, 4GB RAM
  2. EKA E9 Electronic Bus With 200KW Motor Unveiled in India
  3. Internet Radio Station Helps Ukrainian Refugees Adapt in Prague
  4. Vi Rs. 327, Rs. 337 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Vi Movies and TV Subscription Announced
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Allegedly Bags Several Certifications, India Launch Imminent
  6. Google Found to Unfairly Block Rival Payments on India App Store
  7. Facebook-Parent Meta No Longer Requiring COVID Booster Shots for Staff in US Offices
  8. WhatsApp Bans 14.26 Lakh Indian Accounts in February
  9. Clearview AI Face Scanner Aims to Branch Out Beyond Police Use
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.