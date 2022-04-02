Commercial electric vehicle maker EKA on Saturday unveiled its first e-bus E9. The e-bus was unveiled by the Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray along with Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the EKA and Pinnacle Industries at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC) on Saturday. EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries.

Organised by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in association with the Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the conclave is an initiative of the Maharashtra Government.

EKA E9 is powered by a 200KW electric motor, offering faster acceleration, more horsepower, greater traction power and along with 17 percent gradeability to tackle any terrain and a regenerative braking system, the company said in a release.

"Electrification of commercial vehicles, public transport, especially the bus sector, is key to India's decarbonisation strategy. Today, we are excited to launch our first electric bus EKA E9, to empower cities to achieve their zero-emissions targets," said Mehta.

Eka buses are designed and optimised to provide the best ride experience and best returns to the customers, he said, adding, "With the new EKA E9, we offer a global platform for clean, efficient, and profitable public transport to meet the rising demand on important markets that are ready for the shift to electromobility." EKA said its first battery-electric bus features a new streamlined vehicle design, maximised power and range and with a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) lower than existing Internal Combustion engine powered buses, the new vehicle promises to deliver sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders.