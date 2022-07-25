Technology News
loading

eBbikeGo to Set Up Manufacturing Plant for Muvi, Velocipedo EVs Through Subsidiary Vajram Electric

eBikeGo's subsidiary company will also manufacture multiple futuristic product portfolios of vehicles for India as well as international markets.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 July 2022 16:29 IST
eBbikeGo to Set Up Manufacturing Plant for Muvi, Velocipedo EVs Through Subsidiary Vajram Electric

Photo Credit: eBikeGo

eBikeGo had late last year announced acquiring marketing rights for European e-scooter Muvi

Highlights
  • eBbikeGo will set up manufacturing plant for Muvi
  • The facility will develop powertrain and multiple product portfolios
  • It will set product portfolios for both India and international markets

Electric bike startup eBikeGo on Monday announced it will set up a manufacturing facility through its subsidiary Vajram Electric for its Muvi and Velocipedo brand of electric vehicles.

The facility will develop powertrain as well as multiple product portfolios for both domestic and international markets, eBikeGo said in a statement.

Vajram Electric is a special business unit established in order to fulfil the manufacturing requirements of eBikeGo, the company said in the statement.

The company had late last year announced acquiring manufacturing and marketing rights for European e-scooter Muvi as well as manufacturing rights for electric trike Velocipado from Spanish automotive company Tarrot.

With cutting edge technology and business intelligence, Vajram will build an integrated EV (Electric Vehicle) ecosystem. It will develop the two-wheeler powertrain that enables a variety of vehicle configurations, the company said.

eBikeGo also said its subsidiary company will manufacture multiple futuristic product portfolios of vehicles for both India as well as international markets.

"We aim to be India's first electric mobility company that is building an integrated EV ecosystem. A dedicated quality EV manufacturing unit is the need of the hour and Vajram Electric is the first and a crucial step towards achieving this goal. Vajram Electric will offer modular, purpose-built EVs to solve the future of mobility," said Irfan Khan, founder-CEO, eBikeGo.

The company said for its product pipeline for different use cases, a contract manufacturing facility will be able to reduce costs and at the same time can work on low volume shifts by optimising platform sharing.

eBikeGo is currently present in seven cities and has more than 2,500 vehicles in EV rental space.

The company is actively working with all the major last-mile delivery companies and is aiming to target 2 per cent of the domestic electric two-wheeler market with plans to bring on the road a fleet of 2,00,000 bikes in about 100 cities across the country, as per the statement.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: eBikeGo
OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Date Revealed as August 3, Looks Like a Rebadged OnePlus 10T
eBbikeGo to Set Up Manufacturing Plant for Muvi, Velocipedo EVs Through Subsidiary Vajram Electric
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  3. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel to Produce Chips for Taiwanese Chip Design Firm MediaTek in Boost to Foundry Business
  2. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Includes Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco Smartphones: Report
  3. eBbikeGo to Set Up Manufacturing Plant for Muvi, Velocipedo EVs Through Subsidiary Vajram Electric
  4. OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Date Revealed as August 3, Looks Like a Rebadged OnePlus 10T
  5. Hollywood Producer Admits to Scamming Crypto Investors, Bagging $2.5 Million
  6. Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Colours and Design: All Details
  7. Sahasra Semiconductors to Invest Rs. 750 Crore to Set Up Memory Chip Unit in Rajasthan: Details
  8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Reveals New Villain Namor, Chadwick Boseman Tribute
  9. Vivo Y30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Design, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Pro and Buds 3 Pro Design Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.