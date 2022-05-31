Technology News
loading

eBikeGo Collaborates With Log 9 Materials for Upcoming Electric Trike Velocipedo

The European designed smart electric trike comes with two front and one rear wheel.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 May 2022 11:32 IST
eBikeGo Collaborates With Log 9 Materials for Upcoming Electric Trike Velocipedo

Photo Credit: eBikeGo

The single-seater Velocipedo-Cargo can pack up to 100kg of cargo

Highlights
  • Velocipedo comes with two front and one rear wheel
  • It features two seats with a top speed of 95km per hour
  • Velocipedo is said to offer a range of 100 kilometres on a single charge

Electric bike startup eBikeGo on Monday said it has signed a pact with advanced battery technology platform Log 9 Materials for its upcoming electric trike Velocipedo.

Log9 Materials will be bringing in their expertise to the table by adapting their insta-charge tech that enables Velocipedo to be charged within just 10 minutes, eBikeGo said in a release.

The European designed smart electric trike comes with two front and one rear wheel, a carbon fibre roof and two seats with a top speed of 95 kilometres per hour and a range of 100 kilometres on a single charge.

A completely unique concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle for urban travel combines the comfort and safety of a car with the quickness of a motorbike, as per the release.

However, the single-seater 155kg Velocipedo-Cargo, which is for commercial use, can accommodate up to 100kg of cargo.

Under this partnership, Log9's superfast insta-charge technology will empower Velocipedo to be well- equipped and hence widely adopted for multiple use cases such as ride hailing, personal mobility and as a cargo vehicle for businesses, the release said.

"We are very happy to announce a collaboration with Log9 Materials with the objective to integrate the Velocipedo fleets with superfast charging technology, which in turn will improve charge-time and optimising delivery cycles, among others. This strategic partnership with Log9 Materials will also help us strengthen our expansion and enable us to scale up across India and globally," said Irfan Khan, founder-CEO, eBikeGo.

Kartik Hajela, co-founder-COO, Log9 Materials said, "We are thrilled to be working with eBikeGo to further our foray into overseas markets. We are optimistic that with our cutting-edge battery technologies together with eBikeGo will be able to carve out a dominant position for ourselves in the future."

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: eBikeGo, Log 9 Materials
Oppo Foldable, Clamshell Flip Phone Being Tested in Europe: Report
Google Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Surfaces on eBay Months Ahead of Official Debut
eBikeGo Collaborates With Log 9 Materials for Upcoming Electric Trike Velocipedo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  9. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
  2. Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
  3. FAU-G to Soon Get a New Map Named Dugong Rock Island, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Stable ColorOS 12 Rollout Announced for India
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Were the Best-Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. Apple Continues to Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 13 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
  8. Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
  9. Samsung Takes Top Spot in Indian Tablet Market in Q1 2022, Beats Apple's Premium Tablets: Report
  10. The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.