Technology News
loading

Hyderabad International Airport to Roll Out DigiYatra Platform for Paperless Travel From August 18

Passengers will have to scan their faces instead of showing their tickets, boarding passes, and physical Identity cards at airport checkpoints.

By ANI | Updated: 16 August 2022 23:56 IST
Hyderabad International Airport to Roll Out DigiYatra Platform for Paperless Travel From August 18

Photo Credit: Reuters

Passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system

Highlights
  • DigiYatra was previously rolled out at Delhi and Bengaluru airports
  • The DigiYatra app is currently available in beta form for Android
  • DigiYatra relies on facial recognition of travelers

Hyderabad International Airport will roll out the DigiYatra platform for three months from August 18 onwards. In line with the Government of India's signature DigiYatra programme, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) will roll out the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from Thursday for three months. DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel.

With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints: one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building.

DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment, which must be downloaded to avail of the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme. The app was launched on August 15 by the Prime Minister of India. The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available via the Google Play store. The same app will be available at App Store for iOS users in a few weeks' time.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said, "The Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey. It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass."

Since the DigiYatra Biometric Boarding System is integrated with the identity document, passengers will no longer need to show their tickets or boarding passes and their physical Identity cards at the checkpoints of the airport. This will lead to reduced queue waiting times, faster processing times and simpler processes enhancing the passenger experience. DigiYatra also enables the passengers to receive relevant information about various facilities, protocols, airline timings, and queue waiting times at the airport.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport is one of the five airports that has been selected to roll out the DigiYatra programme. DigiYatra team has formed Technical Expert Committee with all the airports and airlines to design the framework. The DigiYatra Mobile App is safe as the Passenger's biometric details are stored on Passenger's mobile itself and will not be shared with anyone. This is purely voluntary, and the normal non-biometric process shall continue to function.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) is a joint venture company promoted by GMR Infra (63 percent) in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (13 percent), the Government of Telangana (13 percent) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (11 percent).

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DigiYatra, Paperless Travel
Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail of Government Benefits, Subsidies, UIDAI Circular Says
WhatsApp for Android Testing Undo Delete Feature for Messages on Latest Beta Version: Report
Hyderabad International Airport to Roll Out DigiYatra Platform for Paperless Travel From August 18
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  9. How to Automatically Block Unknown Callers on Your iPhone for Free
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Hearing Aids to Be Sold Over the Counter by October in the US to Cut Costs: Details
  2. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Android 13 Preview Program in India Announced: How to Register
  3. WhatsApp for Android Testing Undo Delete Feature for Messages on Latest Beta Version: Report
  4. Hyderabad International Airport to Roll Out DigiYatra Platform for Paperless Travel From August 18
  5. Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail of Government Benefits, Subsidies, UIDAI Circular Says
  6. Walmart Faces Shifting Consumer Behaviour Over Inflation, Quarterly Results Beat Estimates
  7. Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report
  8. US Inflation Reduction Act Could Help Cut Chinese Battery Metals Ties: Details
  9. Tesla Allowed to Continue Autopilot, Autonomous Driving Advertising by German Court
  10. Xiaomi 12T Pro Spotted on FCC Database; Network, RAM, and Storage Options Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.