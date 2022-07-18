Technology News
loading

Digi Yatra Check-in Facility Using Facial Features to Begin at Bengaluru, Varanasi Airport From August 15

Under Digi Yatra project, a passenger will pass through various check points at the airport through a paperless and contactless processing.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 July 2022 21:20 IST
Digi Yatra Check-in Facility Using Facial Features to Begin at Bengaluru, Varanasi Airport From August 15

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anna Shvets

The privacy issues have been taken care of in this project, says Minister Scindia

Highlights
  • Digi Yatra offers decentralised mobile wallet-based identity management
  • Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF) is a pan-India entity
  • Under DYF, AAI holds 26 percent shares at select airport in India

The phase one of Digi Yatra project, which allows passengers to check-in at the airport using facial recognition technology, will kick off at airports in Bengaluru and Varanasi on August 15, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Under Digi Yatra project, a passenger will pass through various check points at the airport through a paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity which would be linked to the boarding pass.

Scindia stated on Twitter that he chaired a meeting of his ministry's Consultative Committee, comprising members from various political parties, on this project on Monday.

"Discussed the workings of Digi Yatra, our maiden project to digitalise processing of travellers at airports. Kicking off phase 1 at Bengaluru and Varanasi airports on August 15," he added.

He said the privacy issues have been taken care of in this project.

In a statement, the civil aviation ministry said Digi Yatra provides for "decentralised mobile wallet-based identity management platform" which is cost-effective and addresses privacy and data protection issues.

It said Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF) will be a pan-India entity and the custodian of the passenger ID validation process under this project.

DYF has been set up as a joint venture company in 2019 under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherein the Airports Authority of India holds 26 percent shares while the private operators of airports in Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kochi will own the remaining 74 percent shares, it noted.

DYF will also develop consensus amongst the aviation stakeholders in India regarding this project, it mentioned.

The company would also define the criteria for compliance and guidelines for the local airport systems, it said.

"The joint venture will conduct regular audits, of various compliances and guidelines (including guidelines on security, image quality, data privacy) defined by the Digi Yatra guidelines for the local Airport Biometric Boarding Systems (BBS)," it said. The ministry said Digi Yatra will be launched at airports in Pune, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad by March next year.

"The AAI will identify their airports where Digi Yatra would be implemented in phased manner," it mentioned.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digi Yatra, Bengaluru, Varanasi
The Sims 4 Will Let Players Choose Their Sexual Orientation
Digi Yatra Check-in Facility Using Facial Features to Begin at Bengaluru, Varanasi Airport From August 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  3. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  4. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  6. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000, Speculated to Launch in July-End: Details
  2. Digi Yatra Check-in Facility Using Facial Features to Begin at Bengaluru, Varanasi Airport From August 15
  3. The Sims 4 Will Let Players Choose Their Sexual Orientation
  4. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 55-Inch, 65-Inch, 75-Inch Models Launched; Feature 4K 120Hz Displays With Dolby Vision HDR Support
  5. Snapchat for Web Announced, Brings Video Calling and Chatting to Browser: Details
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range, 50km per Hour Top Speed Launched: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Variant Testing Begins in India, Tipped to Be Priced Under Rs. 11,000: Report
  8. Oppo Pad Air With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Enco X2 TWS EarBuds Also Debut
  9. Ola Electric to Set Up Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru With In-House Production Capability
  10. GM CEO Mary Barra Predicts to Sell More EVs Than Tesla in the US by End of This Decade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.