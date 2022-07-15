Technology News
Delhi Traffic Signals to Introduce Electronic Signs Indicating Speed Limits, Timer Displays

Delhi L-G stressed that minimal manual interventions for enforcement will ensure less hassles to commuters and prevent corruption.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 July 2022 00:12 IST
Delhi L-G instructed more electronic signages indicating speed limits across the city

Highlights
  • L-GThe me issued directions during a meeting to review traffic management
  • The meeting was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner
  • It said lane enforcement exercise was all the more relevant

Traffic signals in Delhi will soon have electronic signages indicating speed limits along with timer displays for smooth and effective traffic management as Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday directed officials to install these devices at all traffic intersections across the city.

He also asked Delhi Police officials to ensure least manual interventions for enforcement and challans in the national capital.

According to an official statement, Saxena issued these directions during a meeting to review traffic management in the city wherein he also directed officials for strict enforcement of lane discipline by heavy motor vehicles (HMVs).

The meeting was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana along with other senior police officers.

"The L-G asked for all traffic signals in the city to have timer displays and instructed that the number of electronic signages indicating speed limits be increased and installed across the city. He also stressed on strict enforcement of lane discipline especially by HMVs which should, in all circumstances, stick to the outermost left lane," a statement from the Raj Niwas — L-G's secretariat — said on Thursday.

It said lane enforcement exercise was all the more relevant and important on the highways where trucks were allowed during late nights and early mornings.

"In relation to this, the police was also asked to address the issue of crowding by auto and e-rickshaws at bus stops," the statement said.

Taking stock of the Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) being rolled out by the Delhi Police, Saxena asked for the same to be completed in time with the G-20 summit scheduled next year in the city.

With regards to the issues of road engineering proposals pending with various road owning agencies in the city, including PWD, MCD and NDMC, among others, the L-G assured of intervention to get the issues resolved at the earliest.

In the meeting, he also underlined the importance of seamless traffic flow in the city with least manual interventions for enforcement and challans.

He stressed that minimal manual interventions for enforcement will not only ensure less hassles to commuters and prevent corruption, but also mitigate the problem of traffic pile-up at sites where commuters are "stopped indiscriminately" for inspection and issuing challans.

The statement said the L-G also directed that the deployment of personnel at traffic points should be made available in public domain for commuters and citizens to know as to which particular traffic personnel is deployed at a particular point on a day.

"It was suggested that the information in this regard, listing the names and contact numbers of traffic personnel deployed, could be posted on the traffic portal of Delhi Police. The L-G also underlined the importance of similarly posting such details of the beat staff on duty for easy access of the people of the city," the statement added.

