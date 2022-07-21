Technology News
Delhi Metro Awards 300 Permits for E-Autos Driven by Women for Last-Mile Commuter Connectivity

Under the first phase, a fleet of over 50 e-autos would start operations in August, according to ETO Motors.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 July 2022 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: ETO Motors

The e-autos driven by women would be blue and lilac in colour

Highlights
  • Delhi government had invited online applications last year for e-autos
  • MOWO will train the women drivers for last mile e-mobility services
  • ETO’s Thunderbox charging solution will be installed at various stations

The Delhi Metro has awarded 300 permits for electric autos that will be driven by women to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters, a statement said on Wednesday. The permits have been issued to electric mobility solutions and services provider ETO Motors and under the first phase, a fleet of over 50 e-autos would start operations in August, the company said in a statement.

ETO Motors has entered into an agreement with GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and MOWO, an NGO promoting safe mobility for women.

MOWO will onboard and train the women drivers for last mile e-mobility services, the statement said, adding that the initiative aims to create sustainable income and enhancement opportunities for 300 women.

The women will be provided with skill enhancement training, continued guidance and help to run e-autos, thereby improving their employability or helping them become micro-entrepreneurs, it said.

The e-autos driven by women would be blue and lilac in colour to enhance their visibility from the commuters' point of view.

An official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the development.

“Our commitment to empower women folk is truly unique and is underlined by the fact that ETO Motors has trained 100 young unemployed women to drive electric autos in the 100 per cent electric mobility city of Kevadia in Gujarat," said Deepankar Tiwari, Non-Executive Vice Chairman.

"We are now adding 300 electric autos in the Metro Stations in Delhi, driven by women who will provide last-mile connectivity services to commuters who would use the metro service,” Tiwari added.

ETO's EV charging solution -- Thunderbox -- will be installed across Delhi at various metro stations, residential societies, and malls to help the women drivers have easy access to charging points.

The Delhi government had invited online applications in October and November last year for e-autos, officials said.

A total of 19,846 applications were received from male applicants against the quota of 2,855 e-autos, and 743 applications were received from female applicants against the quota of 1,406 e-autos, they said.

Later, the government issued a statement where it said 663 e-autos under the women quota were allotted to the DMRC on March 3 this year with permission to operate through an aggregator or operator.

Further reading: DMRC, DMRC Delhi Metro, ETO Motors
