Technology News
loading

Delhi Airport to Introduce Electric Vehicles on the Airside in Phased Manner, Says DIAL

In the first phase, DIAL says will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 June 2022 17:37 IST
Delhi Airport to Introduce Electric Vehicles on the Airside in Phased Manner, Says DIAL

DIAL will install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations

Highlights
  • DIAL will introduce electric vehicles (EVs) on the airside in a phased ma
  • Electric vehicles would be inducted within three to four months
  • DIAL working closely with airport stakeholders for EV adoption

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has decided to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) on the airside in a phased manner under Green Transportation Programme, said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday. The announcement of the implementation of the Green Transportation Programme in the Indira Gandhi International Airport and its vicinity comes on the occasion of World Environment Day.

As part of the Green Transportation Programme, DIAL has decided to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) on the airside in a phased manner. In the first phase, DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations, which would help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of GHG emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within three to four months, as per the DIAL statement.

DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders.

Under this programme, DIAL has worked with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to make necessary changes in the EVs to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for EV adoption at the airport.

Speaking on the development, CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "DIAL has set a target to make Delhi Airport a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, and is continuously working to achieve this goal. We are planning to eliminate all the light vehicles of petrol and diesel in a phased manner from Delhi Airport and use electric vehicles instead. The adoption of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a step forward. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport to ensure a clean transportation environment. The electric mobility, when packaged with appropriate ground support technology and infrastructure, presents a viable alternative in reducing vehicular emissions at the airport."

He further added, "DIAL is also planning to source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources. This will ensure that the electricity used for the charging of these vehicles is also emission-free."

Currently, DIAL has facilitated the use of electric buses for transportation of passengers from Terminal 3 to the Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) building. These buses ferry passengers at a regular interval of 20 minutes between these two locations.

Other initiatives adopted by DIAL to become a "Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport" (NZCEA) by 2030 include energy efficiency and energy conservation, green buildings and infrastructure, use of renewable energy, and operational excellence programmes with airlines and stakeholders.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DIAL, Electric Vehicles
Realme 9i 5G Variant Expected to Launch in India in June: Report
Snoop Dogg to Bring Bored Apes Yacht Club-Themed Eatery Inspired by His Dr. Bombay NFT Avatar

Related Stories

Delhi Airport to Introduce Electric Vehicles on the Airside in Phased Manner, Says DIAL
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  2. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  3. Oppo K10 5G to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Amazon Consumer Business CEO Dave Clark Resigns After 23 Years of Service
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Identify Previously Unknown Structure In A Galaxy About 2.4 Billion Light Years Away
  2. Tata Power Says Will Set Up E-Charging Stations, Partners With Kolte-Patil Developers
  3. Snoop Dogg to Bring Bored Apes Yacht Club-Themed Eatery Inspired by His Dr. Bombay NFT Avatar
  4. Delhi Airport to Introduce Electric Vehicles on the Airside in Phased Manner, Says DIAL
  5. Realme 9i 5G Variant Expected to Launch in India in June: Report
  6. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin’ Brings Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, New Weapons, More
  7. Ptron Force X10E Smartwatch With 7 Active Sports Mode, Bluetooth Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Yuga Labs Discord Server Hacked, Ether and NFTs Worth More Than $600,000 Stolen
  9. I Am Groot Release Date Set for August 10 on Disney+ Hotstar, First Look Poster Out
  10. Nokia X, G-Series Smartphones With Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Launching in H2 2022: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.