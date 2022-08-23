Technology News
Delhi Announces New EV Action Plan, Aims to Install One Public Charging Point for 15 EVs by 2024

Delhi government plans to install around 18,000 public and semi-public EV charging points by 2024.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 August 2022 19:54 IST
Delhi Announces New EV Action Plan, Aims to Install One Public Charging Point for 15 EVs by 2024

At present, Delhi has around 2,452 charging points and 234 operational swapping stations

  • The government released its new three-year ‘action plan' for EVs
  • Delhi to install 18,000 public and semi-public EV charging points by 2024
  • 594 charging points have been installed using the single window mechanism

The Delhi government has updated its agenda for the electric vehicles by announcing that it will install at least one public charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024. These charging points will be accessible within 3 km travel from anywhere in Delhi. The government released its new three-year ‘action plan' for electric vehicles till 2025, as it celebrates two years of its EV Policy that was first launched in 2020. The plans are in accordance with Delhi government's aim to turn the country's capital into one of the world's most 'Light EV'-friendly cities.

According to the new plans announced by the Delhi government under its ‘Charging/Swapping Infrastructure Action Plan for 2022-25', the union territory will install around 18,000 public and semi-public EV charging points by 2024.

At present, Delhi has around 2,452 charging points and 234 operational swapping stations. While 594 charging points have been installed using the single window mechanism, 896 charging points are under the process of installation.

The document also mentions that the government is planning to target 25 percent of all new vehicle registrations under the EV policy by 2024. The accelerated adoption of EVs in Delhi is expected to lead to an increase in the number of charging points across the union territory.

According to the document shared by the government, battery swapping is considered to be a feasible solution for electric two and three-wheeled vehicles, which allows a customer to purchase an EV without a battery, substantially reducing the EV's cost.

Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Getting Android 13 Update in India for Limited Users

Delhi Announces New EV Action Plan, Aims to Install One Public Charging Point for 15 EVs by 2024
