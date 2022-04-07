Technology News
Delhi Government to Offer Rs. 5,500 Subsidy to First 10,000 E-Cycle Buyers

First 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also receive additional subsidy of Rs. 2,000.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 April 2022 18:25 IST
Delhi Government to Offer Rs. 5,500 Subsidy to First 10,000 E-Cycle Buyers

Photo Credit: Toutche.com

The government will give subsidy on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses

Highlights
  • The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme
  • Now, 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, said the minister
  • The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will get additional subsidy

Delhi government will provide a subsidy of Rs. 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs. 2,000, he added.

The government will also give subsidy on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, he said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be Rs. 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers.

The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided a subsidy of Rs. 30,000, he said. The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme, Gahlot said.

The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, out of which 36 percent are two-wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed 12 percent mark, he added.

E-cycles, Subsidy, Kailash Gahlot
Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board Stirs Fears Among Some Employees
Delhi Government to Offer Rs. 5,500 Subsidy to First 10,000 E-Cycle Buyers
