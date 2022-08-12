Technology News
loading

CATL to Set Up $7.6 Billion Hungary Battery Plant to Supply BMW, Mercedes Amid Growing Demand

CATL's investment is key for Hungary, which is becoming a major hub for electric vehicles and batteries in Europe.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2022 21:35 IST
CATL to Set Up $7.6 Billion Hungary Battery Plant to Supply BMW, Mercedes Amid Growing Demand

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bixusas

Car manufacturers in Europe have planned to transition to electric vehicles over the coming years

Highlights
  • CATL will build Europe's biggest battery plant in Hungary
  • It will build batteries for Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis and Volkswagen
  • CATL plans to build batteries in North America by 2026

China's CATL said on Friday it would build a EUR 7.3 billion (roughly Rs. 59,600 crore) battery plant in Hungary, Europe's largest so far, as the world's biggest electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers.

CATL said that construction of the 100 GWh (gigawatt hours) plant in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, its biggest overseas investment, would start this year after receiving approvals, and should last no more than 64 months.

Once built, it is set to be Europe's largest battery cell plant and CATL's second in the region, making battery cells and modules for carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis and Volkswagen.

The expansion comes as European automakers accelerate a transition to electric vehicles in their home markets, prompting surging demand for batteries from local suppliers and causing a run on supply deals to avoid production bottlenecks.

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla have all announced or started to implement major battery expansion plans in Europe to secure access to vital cells and raw materials and support their electrification strategies.

CATL's investment will mark "a giant leap in CATL's global expansion", the company's founder and chairman Zeng Yuqun said in a statement.

The Chinese company is also pressing ahead with plans for battery production in North America by 2026 for clients including Ford Motor, Reuters reported earlier, despite tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The investment is also key for Hungary, which is becoming a major hub for electric vehicles and batteries in Europe.

Debrecen is home to a plant being built by BMW, while Volkswagen's Audi brand has a factory in western Hungary's Gyor and Mercedes-Benz operates one in Kecskemet, in the central part of the country.

BMW declined to comment but said it plans to release some battery related information in early September. VW and Stellantis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mercedes-Benz said in a separate statement it would be the first partner to receive battery cells from CATL's Hungarian plant, and that its order marked the highest initial order volume for the site.

"This new state-of-the art European CATL plant in Hungary is another milestone for the scale-up of our EV production together with our key partners," Mercedes-Benz management board member Markus Schaefer said.

CATL previously said it would start supplying cylindrical cells to BMW from 2025 for its new series of electric vehicles.

The Chinese company also said it is also examining the possibility of joining forces with local partners to establish facilities for battery materials in Europe.

As of end of 2021, CATL had an annual battery production capacity of 170.39 GWh, with 140 GWh capacity under construction. The company said previously it aims to install a total of 670 GWh annual capacity by 2025.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CATL, Electric Vehicles, EVs
Moto E22i Visits US FCC, TDRA Database; Could Feature Dual-SIM Support: Report
UN Development Body UNCTAD Believes Banks Should Be Banned From Holding Crypto

Related Stories

CATL to Set Up $7.6 Billion Hungary Battery Plant to Supply BMW, Mercedes Amid Growing Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  2. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  3. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  8. Elon Musk Teases Potential Social Media Site as Competitor for Twitter
  9. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  10. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Enforcement Directorate Freezes Crypto Platform Vauld’s Assets Worth Nearly Rs. 370 Crore: Details
  2. UN Development Body UNCTAD Believes Banks Should Be Banned From Holding Crypto
  3. CATL to Set Up $7.6 Billion Hungary Battery Plant to Supply BMW, Mercedes Amid Growing Demand
  4. Moto E22i Visits US FCC, TDRA Database; Could Feature Dual-SIM Support: Report
  5. US FTC Considering New Rules to Rein in Tech Firms' Collection of Personal Data, Protect Privacy
  6. Vivo V25, V25e Alleged Images Spotted Online; May Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  7. LinkedIn Announces Clickable Links, Templates, and New Carousels for Creators
  8. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report
  9. Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch
  10. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.