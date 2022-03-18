Technology News
Bridgestone Reports Ransomware Attack at US Subsidiary After Toyota Reports Similar Incident

A Toyota supplier was hit by a cyberattack late last month.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2022 18:09 IST
Bridgestone Reports Ransomware Attack at US Subsidiary After Toyota Reports Similar Incident

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaku

Denso recently detected unauthorised access via a ransomware attack at a group company in Germany

Highlights
  • Bridgestone reconnected the network after a comprehensive security check
  • Late last month, a cyberattack affected domestic production of Toyota
  • Denso also witnessed a ransomware attack at a group company

Japanese tyre manufacture Bridgestone on Friday said its US subsidiary has suffered a ransomware attack, just weeks after suppliers of automaker Toyota Motor reported similar attacks.

Bridgestone in a statement said third-party unauthorised access was made at Bridgestone Americas on February 27, prompting it to shut down its computer network. It said it later reconnected the network after a comprehensive security check.

An investigation later determined the incident to be a ransomware attack, Bridgestone said.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Toyota's main supplier, Denso, detected unauthorised access via a ransomware attack at a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany.

Another Toyota supplier was hit by a cyberattack late last month, prompting Japan's largest automaker to shut down domestic production for one day on March 1, affecting output of around 13,000 vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

