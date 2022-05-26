Technology News
loading

BMW Sedan i4 All-Electric Car Launched in India, Third Product of the Company in Indian Electric Segment

The i4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, the company said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 May 2022 17:45 IST
BMW Sedan i4 All-Electric Car Launched in India, Third Product of the Company in Indian Electric Segment

Photo Credit: BMW

Deliveries of BMW i4 will start by the beginning of July 2022

Highlights
  • BMW i4 is the third product of company in the electric segment in India
  • The i4 is imported as a completely built unit
  • It has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 80.7 kilowatt-hours

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its all-electric sedan i4 in India at an introductory price of Rs. 69.9 lakh, as it accelerates electric mobility drive in the country.

The company, which had in November last year announced plans to launch three electric vehicles in six months in India as part of its electric mobility journey, has already launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX and all-electric MINI luxury hatchback.

The i4 is imported as a completely built unit. It has the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with an integrated drive unit powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The i4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp, the company said. It has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 80.7 kilowatt-hours.

"We (BMW globally) have been pioneering electric mobility for the past 10 years, and will continue to be at the forefront of positive thinking and future too because we believe in the endless possibilities of shaping the future," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah said here at the launch. He further said, "We at BMW Group are leading the charge in electromobility in India...And today, I'm really excited that I'm introducing to you the first-ever electric midsize sedan in the country".

This is the third product of BMW in the electric segment in India, Pawah said, adding "this car has a range of 590 kilometres more than any other electric vehicle in India".

The BMW i4 can be booked online at shop.bmw.in and deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022, the company said.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BMW, BMW i4
Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Into Enterprise Software
Samsung Galaxy M13 With Exynos 850 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details

Related Stories

BMW Sedan i4 All-Electric Car Launched in India, Third Product of the Company in Indian Electric Segment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  5. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  9. Vivo V25 Pro 5G Supposedly Surfaces on IMEI Database
  10. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde Says Cryptocurrencies Are 'Worth Nothing'
  2. Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Believes Terra 2.0 Will Attract 'Dumb' Gamblers
  3. WhatsApp to Warn Businesses Violating its Commerce Policy, Developing New ‘Kept’ Messages Section: Report
  4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance: Price, Specifications
  5. Amazon to Stop Older Kindle E-Readers From Browsing, Buying New Books
  6. Realme C30 Visits Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch on Cards: Report
  7. Instagram Announces '1 Minute Music' Tracks For Reels, Stories in India
  8. Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China
  9. Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent
  10. Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.