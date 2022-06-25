Technology News
BEST Launches Public Trial for E-Bikes at Key Bus Stops in Mumbai

With e-bikes, BEST is aiming to offer an end-to-end integrated transportation solution to people of Mumbai.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 June 2022 05:16 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Zhong Peng

Nunam Technologies will partner with BEST Undertaking in Mumbai

  • BEST is aiming to offer an end-to-end integrated transportation solution
  • E-bike stations are also being set up
  • The base fare for e-bikes is Rs. 20

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Friday launched a public trial of e-bikes at key bus stops in the city.

In a release, the civic-run transport body said that it is aiming to offer an end-to-end integrated transportation solution to people of Mumbai.

BEST is India's first bus transport operator to offer such integrated first and last mile services, it claimed.

The base fare for these e-bikes is Rs. 20, with Rs. 3 per km travelled and Rs. 1.50 per minute, the release said.

"When bus passengers alight from the bus, they can use these e-bikes to travel to their final destination. E-bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas," the release stated.

Recently, accelerator programme organiser WRI India announced that startup Nunam Technologies, which makes energy storage devices, has announced to partner with BEST to run a pilot for the implementation of a battery prognostics and health management system for e-buses.

Nunam Technologies and a software company specialising in commercial fleet electrification Microgrid Labs have been selected by the electric bus Better e-Bus Challenge accelerator programme of World Resources Institute India (WRI India).

"Nunam Technologies will partner with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in Mumbai. The company will pilot the implementation of a battery Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) system for e-buses.

"The system monitors battery health and performance in real-time for operational optimisation and safety of e-buses, passengers, and operators," WRI India said in a statement.

Both firms will get implementation support of up to $50,000 (nearly Rs. 40 lakh) and also receive expert guidance.

