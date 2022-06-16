Technology News
loading

Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike With No Clutch

AtumVader e-bike offers 2.4 kWh battery pack, a tubular chassis, LED indicator and tail lamp.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 June 2022 11:10 IST
Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike With No Clutch

Photo Credit: Atumobile

Atumobile has received positive feedback following deliveries of Atum 1.0

Highlights
  • AtumVader is made 90 percent from indigenously sourced components
  • Atumobile new e-bike has specially curated safety switches
  • The e-bike also has high-end tires for off-road use

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker Atumobile on Wednesday said it has received ARAI's nod for its latest AtumVader e-bike, paving the way for its launch in the market.

The new cafe racer model, AtumVader e-bike, which is to be manufactured at the company's Patancheru (Telangana) facility, comes with a 2.4 kWh battery pack, a tubular chassis, LED indicator and tail lamp, the company said.

Moreover, as much as 90 percent of the vehicle is made from indigenously sourced components, it added.

The company's e-bike has received approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

"With the increasing demand for sustainable living and durable vehicles, we always keep our customers' safety and cost-effective pricing in mind. While keeping the electric bike's safety features in mind, AtumVader has specially curated safety switches and high-end tires for off-road use as well," said Vamsi G Krishna, Managing Director at Atumobile.

The company has already received positive feedback following the deliveries of its first low-speed version, Atum 1.0, to over 1,000 customers, he said, adding, "with this latest version AtumVader, we hope to see a growth trajectory in our EV (electric vehicle) business." The bike offers latest features such as a hub motor with a 2.4 kWh battery pack that allows the bike to go up to 100 kms on a single charge at a top speed of 65 kmph, it said.

Besides, it has no clutch and does not require a leg brake and a rider can simply use their hands to accelerate.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electric Vehicle
DualSense Pro? Sony Set to Unveil New PlayStation 5 Pro Controller Soon: Report

Related Stories

Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike With No Clutch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  2. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  5. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  7. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edited With Stainless Steel Body, Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
  2. Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent
  3. TRAI Issues New Guidelines for CAS, SMS Testing and Certification Process for Broadcasting Sector
  4. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  5. Audi's E-Tron's Used Batteries to Be Deployed in Numan’s E-Rickshaws Scheduled to Launch Next Year
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Spotted on IMEI Database, Hints at India Launch: Report
  7. Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Be Cancelled, No New Fan Edition Devices in the Future: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart
  10. Josh Andrés Rivera Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.