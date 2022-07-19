Technology News
loading

Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Launched in India

The ARAI-certified range of the Ather 450X Gen 3 has gone up from 116 km to 146 km, according to the company.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 19 July 2022 16:52 IST
Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Launched in India

The first generation of the 450 platform was launched in 2018

Highlights
  • The ARAI-certified range of the electric scooter has gone up to 146 km
  • Hero Electric was at third place with 6,503 units, as per the FADA data
  • Based on FADA data, in June 2022 Okinawa Autotech was the market leader

Hero MotoCorp-backed electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Tuesday launched the third generation of its premium scooter 450X priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), targeting leadership in the segment by the end of this fiscal. The company expects the Indian electric two-wheeler segment to cross sales of 1 lakh units a month by the end of the ongoing financial year and it is targeting to have over 30 per cent market share. The 450X Gen 3 is based on the third generation of Ather's 450 platform. The first generation of the 450 platform was launched in 2018, followed by the second generation in 2020.

"We're keeping the product branding the same. But internally, the engineering and the hardware, and the specs have changed considerably. The biggest change is the battery pack that is becoming almost 25 per cent larger, from 2.9 kilowatt hours to 3.7 kilowatt hours," Ather Energy Co-Founder and CEO Tarun Mehta told PTI.

As a result, he said, the ARAI-certified range of the electric scooter has gone up to 146 km from 116 km earlier, while the true range, which customers would get in city conditions, has also gone up to almost 105 km from 85 km on a single charge.

A lot of customers, especially the first-time EV buyers, really wanted to cross the psychological barrier of 100 km, Mehta said, adding "that was one of the biggest feedbacks we got from all our owners over the last couple of years. So we built and developed this version sometime last year." Besides, the new 450X has better thermal performance of the battery pack, thereby supporting performance riding for longer duration of time, he said. The 450X Gen 3 also comes with wider rear tyres that offer better grip while leaning on turns and a shorter braking distance.

On the expectations from the third generation 450X, Mehta said, "Basically, what we see is Ather will become the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country by volume and I think 450X Gen 3 will take electric vehicles finally mainstream." He further said, "The industry will be doing almost 1,00,000 units a month by the end of this fiscal and 450X will be the highest volume player by that point (with) almost 30 per cent plus market share." The Indian electric two-wheeler segment is hovering at around 35,000 units a month.

Based on FADA data, in June 2022 Okinawa Autotech was the market leader in electric two-wheeler segment with sales of 6,980 units, followed by Ampere Vehicles at 6,540 units, Hero Electric at third place with 6,503 units and Ola Electric at fourth selling 5,874 units. Ather Energy was a distant fifth with 3,808 units.

However, bullish on the company's sales outlook, Mehta said, "We have far more demand than we could satisfy. We've been working on the supply chain for the last nine months and over the next quarters, you will start seeing a significant jump up in our volumes as supply chain fixes come in." With the new model coming in, he said, "We expect demand to go up by about almost three to four times, and sales, which is what we can fulfil (to customers), to go up by seven to eight times." Ather Energy said the 450X Gen 3 will offer five ride modes -- Warp, Sport, Ride, SmartEco, and Eco with the maximum power output in Warp mode at 6.2 kW.

The new electric scooter also features an upgraded dashboard with an upgraded 2 GB RAM along with tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which is crucial to maintaining range as lower tyre pressure increases the pressure on the battery.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ather, Ather 450X, Ather 450X Third Generation, EV, Electric 2 Wheelers, Ather 450X electric scooter
Space Photographer Shares Stunning Video Of A Solar Feature

Related Stories

Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. Trump’s Social Media Deal Said to Have Leaked Months In Advance: Report
  4. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  7. Xiaomi Mi 13 to Get Self-Developed IC for Fast Charging: Report
  8. Google Pixel 6a India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  10. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Faces Fine in Russia for Violating Antitrust Laws Over App Store
  2. Netflix Introduces Password-Sharing Payment Plan With ‘Add a Home’ Feature in Five Countries
  3. Huawei Teases MatePad Pro 11, Will Come With HarmonyOS 3, Launch Set for July 27
  4. Bengaluru University to Build Student Satellite With IoT Payload: Details
  5. Perseid Meteor Shower 2022 Is Underway: Key Things to Know
  6. Telecom Subscribers in India Increased by 2.9 Million in May, Jio Adds 3.1 Million Subscribers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 10, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Images Leak Online
  8. Dormant Black Hole Deemed ‘Needle in a Haystack’ Identified Outside the Milky Way
  9. Dizo Wireless Active Neckband, Watch D Sharp Launched in India: All Details
  10. Indian, Israeli Firms Sign MoU to Produce Aluminium-Air Batteries in Boost for EVs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.