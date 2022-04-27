Technology News
loading

Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses

Smart Reply for Android Auto is rolling out to users four months after it was announced.

By David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2022 18:04 IST
Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses

Photo Credit: Google

Users could previously dictate messages using the Assistant after listening to their messages

Highlights
  • Smart Reply for Android Auto was first announced in December 2021
  • Google has supported Smart Reply on phones since Android 9 was released
  • The Smart Reply feature works like the Google Messages app on Android

Android Auto has been updated with Smart Reply, the feature that allows users to respond to messages by tapping suggested replies generated by the system. While Android Auto does not allow users to type messages on the screen, Google's app to access Android features and services on a car's head unit now supports the same feature available to users on their smartphones while using messaging apps. The updated functionality has begun rolling out to users, months after it was initially announced.

The new Smart Reply feature was first announced by Google in December, as part a set of features announced for the Android Auto app. It has now started appearing on users' vehicles, as spotted by 9to5Google. Users who are on the latest beta version of the app (or version 7.6.1215) should have access to smart replies when receiving messages on Android Auto, according to the report.

android auto smart reply Android Auto AndroidAuto

The Smart Reply feature in action on Android Auto, after a message is read out
Photo Credit: Google

 

As part of the new Smart Reply feature, users will be shown two suggested replies, such as “okay”, “no”, “I'm here” and “got it!” — which can come in handy when you need to send a quick response. The feature also occasionally offers a single emoji as one of the suggestions. Previously, users who wanted to reply to messages while inside their car would need to dictate them. You can still do so, by tapping the Custom Reply button on the top right corner of the popup.

Google has offered Smart Reply on smartphones since Android 9, when the feature was first introduced. The feature is designed to generate automated replies using on-device intelligence, which are then presented to a user under each message in the notification area. The feature is also offered as part of the Google Messages app, which also offers suggested replies to messages, in addition to support for actions like copying OTP codes,

The Smart Reply functionality for Android Auto was announced over four months ago, when Google revealed a handful of features that would be coming to Android Auto, including the ability to lock, unlock, and start compatible cars, as well as automatically launching the app when entering a vehicle, a new always-on play button for music, and searching for music with voice commands.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android Auto, Smart Reply, Google, Android
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers

Related Stories

Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  2. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  7. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  8. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.