Amazon India Partners With Magenta Mobility for EV Deployment in Hyderabad

Amazon India in 2020 announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025, as part of its progress towards The Climate Pledge.

By Agencies | Updated: 14 July 2022 21:16 IST
The induction of EVs is in addition to Amazon's global commitment of 1,00,000 EVs

  • The tie-up marks Magenta Mobility's formal entry into Hyderabad
  • Amazon India says determined to build a supply chain with EVs
  • The tie-up will deploy electric three and four-wheelers for Amazon India

Integrated electric mobility and charging solutions firm Magenta Mobility on Thursday announced its collaboration with Amazon India to deploy electric vehicles fleet and charging facilities in Hyderabad.

The tie-up, under which it will deploy electric three and four-wheelers for its delivery partners, marks the company's formal entry into the Telangana capital, Magenta Mobility said in a release.

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025, as part of its overall progress towards The Climate Pledge – a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.

The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon's global commitment of 1,00,000 EVs by 2030.

"This launch in Hyderabad is a continuation of our collaboration with Amazon that started in Bengaluru and will help transform a significant number of Amazon's last-mile delivery fleet to EVs and encourage the e-commerce industry to decarbonise last-mile logistics...," Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director of Magenta Mobility, said.

Abhinav Singh, Director for Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment at Amazon India, said it is determined to build a supply chain that will minimise the environmental impact of its operations and add to its goal of inducting 10,000 EVs to the fleet by 2025.

"This collaboration is an important step towards building an enabling ecosystem to drive electric transportation and further driving more sustainable operations in Hyderabad, an important locale for us," he said.

In February, Maharashtra's environment minister told Reuters that the state will offer companies like Amazon and Uber new incentives to electrify their delivery fleets ahead of a 2025 target for cleaner air.

One of India's richest states and home to the financial hub of Mumbai, Maharashtra is an important market for e-commerce, ride-hailing, and food delivery companies. Last year, it set a target for such companies to electrify 25 percent of their fleet by 2025.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Amazon India, Amazon, EV, Magenta Mobility
General Motors, Pilot to Develop 2000 EV Charging Network Across US Highways
Government Plans Right to Repair Framework to Facilitate Self, Third Party Repair of Products

