Technology News
loading

Uber’s Litany of Controversies Include Harassment, Data Hacking, Spying on Rivals and More

Before leaks revealing expansion tactics, Uber has faced controversy over harassment, hacking and standoffs.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 July 2022 19:29 IST
Uber’s Litany of Controversies Include Harassment, Data Hacking, Spying on Rivals and More

Photo Credit: Reuters

Co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned from Uber in June 2017

Highlights
  • Uber has been earlier embroiled in several scandals
  • Uber was founded in 2010
  • Drivers who had worked with Uber found themselves banned from the app

Even before new leaks emerged revealing bare-knuckle expansion tactics at ride-hailing giant Uber, the app was dogged by controversy over harassment, hacking and standoffs with the authorities over its workers' rights.

This is what we knew about Uber, founded in 2010, before the joint media investigation.

Riders fight for rights 

Since the outset Uber has been fighting an ongoing battle over the status of its workers, which it insists are freelancers, a flashpoint issue across the gig economy.

In March 2021, following a ruling by Britain's High Court, Uber agreed to give its UK drivers workers' entitlements including holiday pay and a pension. Its 70,000 drivers there should now earn at least the minimum wage.

In the US the Biden administration in May 2021 blocked a rule handed down under former president Donald Trump that would have prevented gig workers from demanding a minimum wage or overtime.

In December 2021 the European Union tabled plans that could force Uber and other platforms to treat their workers as fully-fledged employees.

French and Dutch courts have ruled the contract between Uber and its drivers are an employment contract.

Harassment 

Co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned from Uber in June 2017 amid heavy pressure following reports about a cutthroat workplace culture, harassment and other ills.

His exit followed a probe led by former US attorney general Eric Holder, who investigated allegations of misconduct and ethical lapses at the company.

Uber fired 20 people following the probe, which examined 215 claims of discrimination, harassment, unprofessional behaviour, bullying, retaliation and "physical security".

Also that month a woman raped by an Uber driver in India filed a lawsuit accusing Uber of invading her privacy and defamation.

In May 2018 Ingrid Avendano, who worked at Uber from 2014 to 2017, filed a lawsuit in a California top court.

The lawsuit contended Uber's work culture was "permeated with degrading, marginalising, discriminatory, and sexually harassing conduct towards women" and that this was perpetuated and condoned by managers.

Avendano's lawyers stated she raised concerns but "was met with Uber's entrenched disregard for the rights of its women employees and a refusal to take effective steps to prevent harassment."

Spying on rivals 

In 2017, the US investigated Uber over suspected corruption and the use of illegal software to spy on rivals or escape the control of authorities.

The same year Waymo, formerly known as the Google self-driving car unit, filed a lawsuit claiming former manager Anthony Levandowski took technical data with him when he left to launch a competing venture, Otto, later acquired by Uber.

Waymo argued that a "calculated theft" of its technology netted Otto a buyout of more than $500 million and enabled Uber to revive a stalled self-driving car programme.

Uber temporarily suspended its autonomous driving testing in several locations in the United States after a pedestrian was killed in a March 2018 accident in Arizona.

Data hacking 

Uber was vilified when it emerged in 2017 that data on 57 million of its riders and drivers had been hacked the previous year.

Investigations were opened in the US and Europe and in August 2020 US prosecutors charged the company's former security chief Joseph Sullivan with covering up the hack.

Prosecutors said Uber paid the hackers $100,000 in bitcoin cryptocurrency, with Sullivan wanting them to sign non-disclosure agreements promising to keep mum about the affair.

Kalanick was advised of the breach shortly after it was discovered, but it was not made public until the new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, appointed in mid-2017, learned of the incident.

Out in the cold 

Recently, drivers who had worked with Uber for years suddenly found themselves banned from the app.

Uber cited problems with documents, fraudulent behaviour like renting out accounts and security reasons such as physical or verbal attacks reported by customers.

In July 2021, Uber added an appendix to its terms and conditions stating it could permanently restrict access to the application without particular reason and at any time.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber
Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report

Related Stories

Uber’s Litany of Controversies Include Harassment, Data Hacking, Spying on Rivals and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  2. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
  4. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  6. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  7. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  8. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  9. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  10. Portronics Muffs A With 30 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  2. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  3. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  4. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  5. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  6. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  7. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
  8. WhatsApp for macOS Native App Built on Catalyst Being Tested, Available for Beta Testers: Report
  9. Uniswap V3 Liquidity Pool Hit by Phishing Attack With 7,500 Ether Stolen So Far
  10. Ola Electric Unveils NMC 2170 In-House Lithium-ion Cell, Mass Production to Begin by 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.