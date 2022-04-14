As fuel prices continue to surge in India, electric vehicles are now becoming more attractive for most people who are contemplating making a switch to these "cool" vehicles.

Two-wheelers have always been the fast, affordable and go-to transportation for Indian roads and now the two-wheeler segment is witnessing a surge both in terms of sheer numbers as well as growth, according to market estimates.

Two-wheelers have contributed to over half of the entire electric vehicle sales in the country, according to estimates from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.

Riding an EV two-wheeler in today's day and age, say some is akin to wearing a three-piece suit without compromising on the style quotient while also being pocket-friendly and eco-friendly. If you are thinking of buying a super cool EV two-wheeler that will go with your personality then here is a list of the best scooters and bikes in the segment.

Revolt RV 400

The Revolt RV400 is the first AI-enabled electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The bike packs a 3.24KWh lithium battery setup that takes 3 hours to charge up to 75 percent and around 4.5 hours to fully charge. The bike offers three ranges of 150km, 100km, and 80km called eco mode, normal mode, and sports mode. The top speed of the RV400 electric bike is 85kmph. The maximum carrying capacity is 150kg. It is required to have a driving license to drive Revolt RV 400.

The Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle is offered in two variants: Standard and premium. It has a muscular design and comes with lots of features like side stand sensor, combi brake system, motorcycle sounds, etc.

The ex-showroom price of Revolt RV400 in Delhi is Rs. 90,799.

Photo Credit: Revoltmotors

Bajaj Chetak

Any 90s Kids here!!! The name itself takes to a memorable journey of your sweet childhood, Bhetak was like a family member to many households in India.

Bajaj has now revamped its old and legendary scooter model in India as an electric scooter. The new Bajaj Chetak comes with a seamless design and steel body build. It sports a 4kW electric motor that produces an electric torque of 16Nm.

It is powered by 4080W BLDC Motor. The scooter takes 5 Hours to get fully charged its 48 V/60.3Ah battery and has a claimed range of 85 km/charge.

The top speed is 78kmph and the range is 95km. There is a 3KWh battery setup with an IP67 rating and 5 hours of charging time. The company claims to deliver a 70,000km ride in 7 years.

The Price of Bajaj Chetak starts at Rs 1 Lakh and goes up to Rs 1,15,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two variants, Urbane and Premium.

Photo Credit: Bajaj

Ather 450/ 450X

Ather is currently being pegged as the EV leader in the two-wheeler segment in the country with a maximum number of eco-friendly bikes. The newly introduced Ather 450 and 450X arrive with upgraded features from previous models. The 450X e-scooter sports a compact and sleek design with a 2.7kWh battery pack. It claims to offer a distance range of 116km and can fully charge itself in 5 hours. It can achieve a top speed of 80kmph. It has a 7-inch LCD display for smart controls and a navigation system.

The Ather 450X uses an updated 7-inch full-digital touchscreen display powered by a 1.3GHz Snapdragon processor and built on an Android open-source operating system. It features Bluetooth connectivity enabling music and call controls and comes with an integrated 4G LTE SIM connectivity. Not to mention existing features like Google Maps navigation, digital document storage and over-the-air software upgrades of the Ather 450.

Ather 450 retails from a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,27,000 in Delhi. The company also charges an extra cost of Rs. 2,000 to assure you of future maintenance services.

Photo Credit: Ather

Joy E Bike Monster

The Joy e-Bike e-Monster is one of the most stylish products offered by the brand. It has a design and styling that is very similar to the Ducati Monster.

This one however is a mini-bike, riding on smaller wheels. It features a digital instrument cluster. The Joy e-Bike e-Monster is powered by a 72V/39Ah lithium-ion battery that takes between 5 to 5.5 hours to charge. Power is sent to a 1,500W BLDC motor. It has a claimed range of around 100km on one charge Underpinnings consist of an upside-down fork and monoshock, and the Monster rolls on 14-inch wheels at both ends. Braking is handled by disc brakes front and rear, and the bike tips the scales at 75kg.

The price of Joy e-bike Monster starts at Rs. 1,56,500. Joy e-bike Monster is offered in 1 variant - Monster STD which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,56,500.

Photo Credit: Joyebike

Hero Electric Photon Hx

Hero Photon HX comes with a modest set of features that includes a 26Ah battery and 1.8kW motor for performance. The top speed of the electric scooter is 45kmph and it offers a maximum range of 108km per charge. The battery of the Photon HX gets completely charged in 5 hours.

It is required to register the scooter to drive it on Indian roads. It comes in two colour shades of black and gold.

Photo Credit: Hero Electric

The ex-showroom price of the Hero Electric Photon HX is Rs. 74,240 including the FAME 2 subsidy in Delhi/NCR. However, there is an additional subsidy applicable as per state government directives.