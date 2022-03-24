Technology News
Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users With 5 Hours Battery Backup Launched in India

Vi MiFi 4G wireless router is priced at Rs. 2,000.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2022 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Vodafone Idea

The Vi MiFi portable router offers speeds of up to 150Mbps on a 4G connection

Highlights
  • Vi MiFi 4G wireless router is available in 60 cities
  • Customers need a postpaid plan to utilise the router
  • Vi MiFi 4G wireless router can connect to up 10 devices

Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced the launch of the Vi MiFi portable 4G router for customers on the telecom provider's postpaid plans. The pocket-sized router launched by the telecom operator is claimed to deliver high speed Internet up to 150Mbps. Users can also connect up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets and IoT devices, according to Vi. The wireless router is equipped with a 2,700mAh battery that is said to offer up to five hours of use on a single charge.

Vi MiFi price in India, availability

Vi MiFi price in India is set at Rs. 2,000 and the wireless router is available for purchase along with a Vi postpaid plan. The service will be available for purchase in stores in 60 cities for customers who are subscribed to Vi postpaid plans starting at Rs. 399, according to the telecom operator.

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio's JioFi JMR540 router is priced at Rs. 1,999, and the company provides its M2S router for free on a ‘use and return basis' for certain postpaid plans.

Vi MiFi specifications

The newly launched Vi MiFi portable router offers speeds of up to 150Mbps on a 4G connection for customers on a Vi postpaid plan, according to the telecom operator. The wireless router is capable of connecting to up to 10 devices simultaneously. It supports Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, CCTVs, and smart speakers.

The wireless router is designed to work with Vi postpaid connections and creates a personal hotspot for users to connect their devices to. Vi MiFi wireless router packs a 2,700mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to five hours of battery life on the single charge. The portable wireless router comes with a 1 year warranty, according to the telecom operator.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Vi MiFi, Vi, Vodafone Idea
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Comment
 
 

