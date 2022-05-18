Technology News
  Vi Data Delight Offer With Monthly Extra Data Launched for Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans: Details

Vi Data Delight Offer With Monthly Extra Data Launched for Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans: Details

Vi Data Delight can be activated by dialling 121249 or through the Vi app.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 May 2022 14:39 IST
Vi Data Delight Offer With Monthly Extra Data Launched for Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plans: Details

Photo Credit: Vi

Vi Hero Unlimited data recharge plans start from Rs. 299

Highlights
  • Vi Hero Unlimited plans provide unlimited data between 12am to 6am
  • They include the weekend data rollover benefit
  • Vi Data Delight offers 2GB of extra data every month

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has unveiled the Data Delight offer for its Hero Unlimited data recharge plans. Thanks to this offer, Vi users can gain up to 2GB of additional data every month that is provided over the daily data limit at no extra cost. This offer does not activate automatically. Vi users will have to dial 121249 from their mobile number or activate this offer through the Vi app. The Hero Unlimited plans also offer weekend data rollover and daily unlimited night time data.

The Vi Unlimited Hero plans start from Rs. 299. There are also Rs. 359, Rs. 409, and Rs. 475 data recharge plans with a higher daily data limit. As previously mentioned, the Data Delight offer provided 2GB of data every month over the daily data limit. Furthermore, the Unlimited Hero plans include the Binge All Night benefit that provides prepaid customers access to unlimited high-speed data at night between 12am and 6am. There is also the weekend data rollover benefit; the daily unused gets accumulated during weekdays which the customers can utilise over the weekend — Saturdays and Sundays.

In related news, the telco recently launched a Rs. 82 add-on pack that offers prepaid users access to SonyLIV Premium mobile-only subscription for 28 days. This subscription allows Vi users to watch various sports streams like UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and UFC. There are also several international and original shows available on this OTT platform. This add-on pack also includes 4GB of high-speed data with a validity of 14 days.

Last month, Vi also announced new Rs. 98, Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plans that have a validity of up to 31 days. These plans carry up to a 2GB daily data limit and unlimited voice calls support.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Data Delight
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
NASA Artemis I Space Launch System Possible Launch Opportunities Revealed for Second Half of 2022

