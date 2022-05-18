Vodafone Idea (Vi) has unveiled the Data Delight offer for its Hero Unlimited data recharge plans. Thanks to this offer, Vi users can gain up to 2GB of additional data every month that is provided over the daily data limit at no extra cost. This offer does not activate automatically. Vi users will have to dial 121249 from their mobile number or activate this offer through the Vi app. The Hero Unlimited plans also offer weekend data rollover and daily unlimited night time data.

The Vi Unlimited Hero plans start from Rs. 299. There are also Rs. 359, Rs. 409, and Rs. 475 data recharge plans with a higher daily data limit. As previously mentioned, the Data Delight offer provided 2GB of data every month over the daily data limit. Furthermore, the Unlimited Hero plans include the Binge All Night benefit that provides prepaid customers access to unlimited high-speed data at night between 12am and 6am. There is also the weekend data rollover benefit; the daily unused gets accumulated during weekdays which the customers can utilise over the weekend — Saturdays and Sundays.

In related news, the telco recently launched a Rs. 82 add-on pack that offers prepaid users access to SonyLIV Premium mobile-only subscription for 28 days. This subscription allows Vi users to watch various sports streams like UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and UFC. There are also several international and original shows available on this OTT platform. This add-on pack also includes 4GB of high-speed data with a validity of 14 days.

Last month, Vi also announced new Rs. 98, Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plans that have a validity of up to 31 days. These plans carry up to a 2GB daily data limit and unlimited voice calls support.