Technology News
loading

Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 Rs. 319 Prepaid Recharge Plans Announced With Validity Up to 31 Days

Vi is offering daily 2GB of data and unlimited voice calls with Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plan.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 30 April 2022 18:17 IST
Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 Rs. 319 Prepaid Recharge Plans Announced With Validity Up to 31 Days

Vi’s new Rs. 195 recharge plan offers a subscription to Vi Movies and TV app

Highlights
  • Vi's new Rs. 319 plan has 31 days validity
  • Vi is offering 200MB data with Rs. 98 plan
  • The company has launched Rs. 29 and Rs. 39 4G data vouchers

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced three new prepaid recharge plans in India. The plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 195, and Rs. 319 with different data limits. The Rs. 98 plan comes with 15 days of validity, while the Rs. 319 and Rs. 195 recharge plans offer 31 days of validity and bundle Vi Movies and TV subscription. The Rs. 319 plan offers Binge All Night benefits that allow users to surf, stream, and use data from 12am to 6am without pack deduction. Additionally, Vi has introduced Rs. 29 and Rs. 39 4G data vouchers in select circles.

Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plan benefits

As per Vi's website, the new 98 prepaid recharge plan brings 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls with 15 days of validity. This cheaper plan lacks the SMS benefits.

The new Vi Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and access to a total of 2GB of data. With Vi's new Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plan, users can enjoy unlimited voice calls and can send up to 100 SMS messages per day. However, it offers 2GB of data daily. Both Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 plans have a validity of 31 days. Customers choosing these Vi recharge plans will also get a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

Vi's new Rs. 319 plan carries Binge All Night benefits that offer unlimited data from 12am to 6am without any pack deduction. Additionally, the pack brings a weekend rollover benefit that allows users to accumulate unused daily data quota from the weekdays and make it available on Saturdays and Sundays. Further, the Rs. 319 plan offers 2GB of additional backup data every month at no extra cost. The new prepaid plans were first spotted by Mysmartprice.

Separately, Vi has reportedly unveiled Rs. 29 and Rs. 39 4G data vouchers with 2GB and 3GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data respectively. The former is said to offer 2 days validity, while the latter is said to have 7 days validity.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans, Vi Recharge Plans, Vi Prepaid Recharge Plans
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
DoT Exempts Handsets, Smartwatches From Mandatory Testing Regime; Addresses Regulatory Overlap

Related Stories

Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 Rs. 319 Prepaid Recharge Plans Announced With Validity Up to 31 Days
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  2. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  4. Apple Introduces Smart Water Bottle Accessories That Monitor Your Intake
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  8. Airtel Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Benefits Launched
  9. Prime Video Announces 58 Indian Titles for Next Two Years
  10. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Edge Secure Network VPN Service Powered by Cloudflare Spotted in Support Post
  2. Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 Rs. 319 Prepaid Recharge Plans Announced With Validity Up to 31 Days
  3. DoT Exempts Handsets, Smartwatches From Mandatory Testing Regime; Addresses Regulatory Overlap
  4. Google Chrome for Android May Soon Let You Restore All Recently Closed Tabs
  5. Twitter-Musk Deal: Nothing That Is Said Now Matters, Says Jack Dorsey About Controversies
  6. ED Seizes Rs. 5,551 Crore of Xiaomi India in Alleged Foreign Exchange Violation Case
  7. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro India Launch Date Briefly Listed on Company Site, May Debut on May 18
  8. Google Will Now Show Warning Banners When Opening Potentially Malicious Docs, Sheets, Slides Files on the Web
  9. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company-Wide Meeting
  10. Punjab Suspends Mobile Internet Services in Patiala
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.