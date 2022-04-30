Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced three new prepaid recharge plans in India. The plans are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 195, and Rs. 319 with different data limits. The Rs. 98 plan comes with 15 days of validity, while the Rs. 319 and Rs. 195 recharge plans offer 31 days of validity and bundle Vi Movies and TV subscription. The Rs. 319 plan offers Binge All Night benefits that allow users to surf, stream, and use data from 12am to 6am without pack deduction. Additionally, Vi has introduced Rs. 29 and Rs. 39 4G data vouchers in select circles.

Vi Rs. 98, Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plan benefits

As per Vi's website, the new 98 prepaid recharge plan brings 200MB of data and unlimited voice calls with 15 days of validity. This cheaper plan lacks the SMS benefits.

The new Vi Rs. 195 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and access to a total of 2GB of data. With Vi's new Rs. 319 prepaid recharge plan, users can enjoy unlimited voice calls and can send up to 100 SMS messages per day. However, it offers 2GB of data daily. Both Rs. 195 and Rs. 319 plans have a validity of 31 days. Customers choosing these Vi recharge plans will also get a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

Vi's new Rs. 319 plan carries Binge All Night benefits that offer unlimited data from 12am to 6am without any pack deduction. Additionally, the pack brings a weekend rollover benefit that allows users to accumulate unused daily data quota from the weekdays and make it available on Saturdays and Sundays. Further, the Rs. 319 plan offers 2GB of additional backup data every month at no extra cost. The new prepaid plans were first spotted by Mysmartprice.

Separately, Vi has reportedly unveiled Rs. 29 and Rs. 39 4G data vouchers with 2GB and 3GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data respectively. The former is said to offer 2 days validity, while the latter is said to have 7 days validity.

