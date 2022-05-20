Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) is offering a new prepaid add-on pack along with three months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The data plan costs Rs. 151 and offers 8GB of data. It has 30 days validity. Similarly, the telecom company recently announced an Rs. 82 add-on with SonyLiv mobile access for 28 days. Vi's major rival in the space, Airtel recently released two new prepaid plans bundled with a free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The two new plans cost Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 and come with a validity of 28 days and 84 days, respectively. The new plans will benefit fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per Vi's website, the new Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack brings access to a total of 8GB of data along with three months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The plan's validity is 30 days. It doesn't have any service validity. It was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Like the Rs. 151 plan, Vi recently released a data add-on plan worth Rs. 82 with access to an OTT platform. It comes with the SonyLiv mobile subscription for 28 days. The plan also includes 4GB of data with a validity of 14 days.

Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun, major telecom service providers are busy introducing prepaid recharge plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar access. Earlier this month, Airtel released two new prepaid plans for its users. The plans are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 and come with a free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. They offer unlimited voice calling support and a daily limit of 100 SMS messages. The Rs. 399 plan has a validity of 28 days and includes a daily data limit of 2.5GB. The Rs. 839 plan has a validity of 84 days and a daily data limit of 2GB. Similar to Vi and Airtel, Reliance Jio also has prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.