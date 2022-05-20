Technology News
loading

Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched

The new Vi prepaid add-on pack also brings 8GB of data for 30 days.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 May 2022 19:01 IST
Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched

Vi has an Rs. 82 prepaid add-on pack that provides access to SonyLIV Premium mobile-only subscription

Highlights
  • The new Vi prepaid add-on pack has 30 days of validity
  • Vi is offering 8GB data with the prepaid add-on pack
  • Vi also has prepaid plan with SonyLiv mobile subscription

Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) is offering a new prepaid add-on pack along with three months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The data plan costs Rs. 151 and offers 8GB of data. It has 30 days validity. Similarly, the telecom company recently announced an Rs. 82 add-on with SonyLiv mobile access for 28 days. Vi's major rival in the space, Airtel recently released two new prepaid plans bundled with a free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The two new plans cost Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 and come with a validity of 28 days and 84 days, respectively. The new plans will benefit fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As per Vi's website, the new Rs. 151 prepaid add-on pack brings access to a total of 8GB of data along with three months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. The plan's validity is 30 days. It doesn't have any service validity. It was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Like the Rs. 151 plan, Vi recently released a data add-on plan worth Rs. 82 with access to an OTT platform. It comes with the SonyLiv mobile subscription for 28 days. The plan also includes 4GB of data with a validity of 14 days.

Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun, major telecom service providers are busy introducing prepaid recharge plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar access. Earlier this month, Airtel released two new prepaid plans for its users. The plans are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 839 and come with a free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. They offer unlimited voice calling support and a daily limit of 100 SMS messages. The Rs. 399 plan has a validity of 28 days and includes a daily data limit of 2.5GB. The Rs. 839 plan has a validity of 84 days and a daily data limit of 2GB. Similar to Vi and Airtel, Reliance Jio also has prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea Recharge Plans, Vi Recharge Plans, Vi Prepaid Recharge Plans, Vi Disney Plus Hotstar, SonyLiv
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC

Related Stories

Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  3. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  4. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T Tipped to Launch Next Month in India
  6. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Moto G62 5G Spotted on a Malaysian Certification Site, Launch Imminent
  9. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  3. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
  4. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With 11 Days of Battery Life Launched: Details
  5. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  6. Researchers Develop Topological Insulators That Could One Day Allow Efficient Light-Based Computing
  7. Ethereum’s Eco-Friendly Revamp ‘Merge’ May Go Live in August, Unless a ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Explodes
  8. Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store
  9. Elon Musk to Discuss Amazon’s Connectivity, Protection With Brazil’s President Bolsonaro on Upcoming Visit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.