Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) on Monday announced the launch of its Rs. 82 prepaid add-on pack that brings access to SonyLIV Premium mobile-only subscription for 28 days. The new pack comes as a result of Vi's partnership with SonyLIV that is aimed to provide a new list of over-the-top (OTT) content to former's prepaid customers. The telco also offers select prepaid users the Vi Movies and TV subscription that is claimed to bring access to over 450 live TV channels including news channels as well as premium content from other OTT apps.

Through SonyLIV Premium access, the Rs. 82 Vi prepaid add-on pack will bring access to various sports streams such as UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, and UFC as well as originals such as Scam 1992 — The Harshad Mehta Story, Mahrani, and Gullak Season: 3. The OTT platform also brings international shows including The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island, and Magpie Murders.

It is important to note that the SonyLIV Premium subscription bundled with the Vi pack is limited to mobile devices. This means that you won't be able to watch the available content on your TV. SonyLIV normally offers its Premium subscription at Rs. 299 a month.

The Rs. 82 Vi prepaid pack also includes 4GB of high-speed data access that is available with a validity of 14 days.

In addition to the latest prepaid pack with SonyLIV access, Vi has five prepaid plans that offer access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for a year. These plans start from Rs. 499 and go up to Rs. 3,099.

Last month, Vi announced the launch of the Rs. 98, Rs. 195, and Rs. 319 prepaid plans with up to 31 days validity. The telecom operator also recently introduced the Rs. 107 and Rs. 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data allocation.