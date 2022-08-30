Technology News
Vi 5G Launch in India to Depend on Use Case, Customers Demand, Competitive Dynamics: CEO Ravinder Takker

Vi has acquired 5G spectrum worth Rs. 18,800 crore in India.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 30 August 2022 15:01 IST
The company CEO Takker said that Vi will need to raise tariffs to operate sustainably

Highlights
  • Vi’s 5G bid said to add annual instalment liability of Rs. 1,680 crore
  • It acquired 3.3Ghz and 26GHz 5G bands in India
  • Vi reportedly has already taken on a Rs. 4,940 crore investment

Vodafone Idea (Vi)'s 5G service launch will depend on factors like use cases, customer demand, competition, and more, said Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takker at the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company on Monday. Takker revealed that Vi has already taken Rs. 4,940 crore investment and is in active discussion with investors to acquire more funding. Vi recently bid to acquire 5G spectrum airwaves in India which has reportedly added an annual instalment liability of Rs. 1,680 crore on the company.

According to the Press Trust of India, Vi has proposed to appoint its chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra as the CEO of the company and move Takker to a non-executive director role.

The telecom company has acquired 5G spectrum worth Rs. 18,800 crore during the 5G spectrum auction in India. These include the 3.3GHz band in 17 priority circles and 26GHz bands in 16 circles.

During the AGM meeting on Monday, Takker said, "5G roll-out will depend on various factors such as how use cases will evolve, demand from customers, capacity requirement as well as competitive dynamics." However, the 5G bid has reportedly added an annual instalment liability of Rs. 1,680 crore on the company.

In addition, Takker claimed that the current mobile services rates being offered by Vi are not sustainable and it needs to raise the tariffs further.

Comments

Vodafone Idea, Vi, 5G, 5G spectrum
