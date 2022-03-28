Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced two new prepaid plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar access. The new recharge plans are priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 with different validities. The new plans are targeted at fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which began over the weekend. Both plans come with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. Rival telecom service Reliance Jio also recently launched a new Rs. 555 Cricket Data Add on Pack with 55 days validity that includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, in time for the IPL season.

Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 prepaid recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 499 plan introduced by Vi offers 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 28 days. Users will also have access to unlimited voice calls and can send up to 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Vi

Similarly, the Rs. 1,066 plan by Vodafone offers 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 84 days. With this recharge plan, users will also have access unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and will have access a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Vi also offers a Rs. 601 plan with 3GB of data per day with 28 days validity and 16GB additional data, along with a Rs. 901 data plan with 3GB of data and 70 days validity and 48GB of additional data. Customers can also opt for an annual Rs. 3,099 plan with 365 days validity and a 1.5GB of data per day. All three recharge plans offer a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day.

As previously mentioned, both plans will allow users to watch the ongoing IPL tournament that began on March 26, along with access to other live sports matches including the English Premier League, as well as other Hotstar specials, on their mobile phones. Both plans are currently available on the Vi app and the Vi website. All three plans come with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Jio customers can also avail of different prepaid recharge plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions.