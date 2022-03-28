Technology News
  Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced

Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced

Vi offers a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription with both the plans.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 March 2022 14:00 IST
Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced

Vi's competitors Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

Highlights
  • Vi Rs. 499 plan offers a validity of 28 days
  • Users will have access to 2GB of data per day with both recharge plans
  • Vi Rs. 1,066 plan is valid for 84 days

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced two new prepaid plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar access. The new recharge plans are priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 with different validities. The new plans are targeted at fans of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which began over the weekend. Both plans come with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. Rival telecom service Reliance Jio also recently launched a new Rs. 555 Cricket Data Add on Pack with 55 days validity that includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, in time for the IPL season.

Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 prepaid recharge plan benefits

The Rs. 499 plan introduced by Vi offers 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 28 days. Users will also have access to unlimited voice calls and can send up to 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

vi disney hotstar plans vodafoneidea inline vi vodafone idea

Both Vi prepaid recharge plans offer a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Vi

Similarly, the Rs. 1,066 plan by Vodafone offers 2GB of data per day and has a validity of 84 days. With this recharge plan, users will also have access unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and will have access a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Vi also offers a Rs. 601 plan with 3GB of data per day with 28 days validity and 16GB additional data, along with a Rs. 901 data plan with 3GB of data and 70 days validity and 48GB of additional data. Customers can also opt for an annual Rs. 3,099 plan with 365 days validity and a 1.5GB of data per day. All three recharge plans offer a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS messages per day.

As previously mentioned, both plans will allow users to watch the ongoing IPL tournament that began on March 26, along with access to other live sports matches including the English Premier League, as well as other Hotstar specials, on their mobile phones. Both plans are currently available on the Vi app and the Vi website. All three plans come with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Jio customers can also avail of different prepaid recharge plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscriptions.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone Idea, Disney Plus Hotstar
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Jio Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Data, Calls Launched
Blood Web Series: Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series

Vi Rs. 499, Rs. 1,066 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.