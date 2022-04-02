Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced two new prepaid recharge plans in India. The plans are priced at Rs. 327 and Rs. 377, with different data limits. The Rs. 327 recharge plan offers 30-day validity, while the Rs. 337 plan is valid for 31 days. In addition, the Vi prepaid plans bundle Vi Movies and TV subscription. The latest move by Vi (Vodafone Idea) comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom providers to offer at least one plan with 30 days validity for customers. It also mandated companies to provide a plan that can be renewable on the same day of every month.

Vi Rs. 327 and Rs. 337 prepaid recharge plan benefits

As per Vi's website, the new Rs. 327 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis, and access to a total of 25GB of data. The plan's validity is 30 days. With Vi's new Rs. 337 prepaid recharge plan, users will also get access to unlimited voice calls and can send up to 100 SMS messages per day. However, it offers 28GB of data and has a validity of 31 days. Customers choosing the new Vi recharge plans will also get complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

Vi's new prepaid recharge plans comply with the TRAI order that was passed in January. Companies were asked to offer recharge plans with a validity of one month.

Reliance Jio and Airtel also offer similar recharge plans for customers. Recently, Airtel announced prepaid recharge plans worth Rs. 296 and Rs. 319. Both the plans bring unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs. 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan provides 25GB of data with a validity of 30 days, while, the Rs. 319 plan offers 2GB of high-speed data on a daily basis with one-month validity.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio also introduced a Rs. 259 prepaid recharge plan offering 1.5GB high-speed data. Besides, the plan offers unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages a day. It comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps as well.