Vi Rs. 107, Rs. 111 Validity Vouchers With 200MB Data Announced

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced two new prepaid validity recharge plans in India. The plans are priced at Rs. 107 and Rs. 111 with different validity limits. While the Rs. 111 recharge plan offers a 31-day validity, the Rs. 107 plan is valid for 30 days. Rest of the details about data, SMS messages, and calls are the same in both these packs. In January, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom operators to offer recharge plans with a validity of one month.

As per Vi's website, the Rs. 111 prepaid recharge validity plan brings talktime of Rs. 111 and voice calls can be made at 1 paise per second. Customers will also get 200MB data alongside 31-day service validity. Vi has not included free outgoing SMS messages in this plan. Similarly, Rs. 107 validity plan brings along Rs. 107 talktime with voice calls charged at 1p/sec, and 200MB data. It gives a 30-day validity and no free outgoing SMS messages.

Vi already offers a Rs. 99 plan that gives 28-day validity, 200MB data, calls at 1 paise per secod and no free outgoing SMS messages. Airtel also offers an identical Rs. 99 recharge plan to its customers.

Recently, Vi introduced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs. 327 and Rs. 377. These plans offer different data limits. The Rs. 327 prepaid recharge plan brings along unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis, and 25GB of data. The plan's validity is 30 days. The Rs. 337 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, up to 100 SMS messages per day, 28GB of data and a validity of 31 days. These recharge plans come with complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

Last month, Vi introduced recharge plans priced at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,066 with different validities and they come with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. The Rs. 499 offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, up to 100 SMS per day, and 28 days validity. The Rs. 1,066 plan offers the same benefits but gets an 84-day validity.

