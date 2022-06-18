Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid 2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety

Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety

Verizon and AT&T spent $68 billion (nearly Rs. 5,00,000 crore) between them at an FCC auction of 5G spectrum last year.

By Associated Press | Updated: 18 June 2022 10:55 IST
Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety

An airline industry trade group said federal regulators are taking a “rushed approach”

Highlights
  • Aviation groups say C-Band service could interfere with radio altimeters
  • FAA hasn't approved necessary upgrades
  • Verizon and AT&T spent $68 billion (roughly Rs. 5,30,140 crore) 

Federal regulators say Verizon and AT&T will delay part of their 5G rollout near airports to give airlines more time to ensure that equipment on their planes is safe from interference from the wireless signals, but the airline industry is not happy about the deal.

An airline industry trade group said federal regulators are taking a “rushed approach” to changing equipment on planes under pressure from the telecommunications companies.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that the wireless companies agreed to delay some of their use of the C-Band section of the radio spectrum until July 2023.

"We believe we have identified a path that will continue to enable aviation and 5G C-band wireless to safely co-exist,” said the FAA's acting administrator, Billy Nolen.

However, aviation groups say the C-Band service could interfere with radio altimeters — devices used to measure a plane's height above the ground. Pilots use altimeters for landing in bad weather, when visibility is poor.

Nolen said planes most susceptible to interference — smaller, so-called regional airline planes — must be retrofitted with filters or new altimeters by the end of this year. Components to retrofit larger planes used by major airlines should be available by July 2023, when the wireless companies expect to run 5G networks in urban areas “with minimal restrictions," he said.

Airlines for America, a trade group for the largest US carriers, said the FAA hasn't approved necessary upgrades and manufacturers have not yet produced the parts.

“It is not at all clear that carriers can meet what appears to be an arbitrary deadline,” trade group CEO Nicholas Calio said in a letter to Nolen. He said safety is jeopardized “by the rushed approach to avionics modifications amid pressure from the telecommunications companies,” and warned that if replacement parts aren't ready in time, airline service could be disrupted.

Verizon said the agreement will let the company lift voluntary limits on its 5G rollout around airports “in a staged approach over the coming months.” AT&T said it agreed to take “a more tailored approach” to controlling the strength of signals near runways so airlines have more time to retrofit equipment.

Friday's developments were the latest in a long-running dispute between airlines and wireless companies and their respective regulators, the FAA and the Federal Communications Commission, which determined that C-Band service posed no risk to planes.

Verizon and AT&T spent $68 billion (roughly Rs. 5,30,140 crore) between them at an FCC auction of 5G spectrum last year. The companies began activating new 5G networks in January but agreed to delay powering up some towers for six months, until July 5, because of concerns raised by the FAA and airlines.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Verizon, AT and T
TikTok Migrates US Users' Data to Oracle Servers, Ensures Safety of Information

Related Stories

Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  7. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Internally Testing Its Paid Subscription Called Snapchat Plus: Report
  2. YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason
  3. Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety
  4. TikTok Migrates US Users' Data to Oracle Servers, Ensures Safety of Information
  5. Google Urged by US Lawmakers to Fix Abortion Searches That Steer Women to 'Fake Clinics'
  6. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  7. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  8. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  9. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  10. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.