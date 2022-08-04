GoKwik has partnered with global caller identification platform Truecaller for instant verification of customers to provide a seamless shopping experience and reduce returns for e-commerce and digital-first brands in India. The collaboration between GoKwik and Truecaller aims to improve conversions and reduce RTOs (return to origin) by identifying and verifying users conveniently.

RTO or Return to Origin is a major pain point for e-commerce and online merchants as it directly impacts their revenues and profits. According to industry-wide data, about 20 percent of orders get returned to origin. If the order is placed via cash on delivery mode, this number rises to as high as 40 percent.

“With this partnership, shoppers will have a new wave of convenience shopping, resulting in higher conversions, and profitability for merchants as well along with robust RTO fraud prevention,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO at GoKwik.

Following the partnership, customers do not have to manually fill up names, phone numbers, and other details or bother about OTP issues.

e-commerce fraud is one of the biggest reasons for RTO. Through the collaboration, the companies will ensure greater precision in tracking unverified customers who will be more likely to commit an RTO fraud.

Top D2C brands like Bombay Shaving Company, Neeman's, and Sanfe have already enabled log in via Truecaller on GoKwik to improve the overall user experience.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021.